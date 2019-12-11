New Braunfels City Council members on Monday received a very favorable review of 2019 economic conditions before taking action on enhancing outlooks in the near future.
Michael Meek, Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce president, presented his annual review of economic benchmarks that indicated needs of the city’s growing population are being met through increased property values, tax revenues and commercial development.
“The city’s population has increased by 6% each year since 2002 — a 102% increase — compared to the state’s 1.76% increase, or 30% during the same period,” he said.
Meek said commercial and industrial tax values increased by 228% since 2004, a 13.4% annual increase. Since 2003, real property values are up 280%, increasing by 12.5% from 2018-19, and median household income up 95% (5.6% annually), rising by 4% during 2019.
“We need new economic development to raise the quality of life for our citizens,” he said of the latter, adding the city’s 2.8% unemployment rate is also a 17-year benchmark low.
The city has added 18,558 jobs since 2003, including 2,083 jobs overall since 2018 – figures that match the city’s population growth, he said.
Council took steps to improve on all of the above when it approved a $5.5 million incentives package and economic development agreement for Continental Automotive Systems, Inc.
Assistant City Manager Jordan Matney said Continental, one of the nation’s leading companies in its field, plans a $110 million capital investment for a 205,000 square-foot manufacturing and research facility on 48 acres on Kohlenberg Road. It plans to employ an average of 576 full-time employees with a payroll totaling nearly $30 million, or $48,500 per employee.
The New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation (4B Board) recommended an incentives package that would provide the company with up to $3.3 million in land acquisition grants; up to $1.8 million for New Braunfels Utilities infrastructure improvements; and up to $270,000 in roadway impact fees toward improvements for Kohlenberg Road.
The economic development agreement, also approved, grants the company a 15% property tax rebate over 10 years if it reaches levels of full-time positions created and maintained through the end of 2026. Matney said the company is also providing a $5 million letter of credit as part of the arrangement.
Also Monday, council members:
• Approved the final reading of an ordinance designating 71.6 acres of the River Mill area, site of a proposed $100 million mixed-use development, as the city’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 2.
• Approved submission of the city’s 2018 Community Development Block Grant performance and evaluation report to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
• Canceled December’s second regular city council meeting; approved various budget amendments and grant applications; approved downtown street closures for the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March on Jan. 20, 2020 and Dia de los Muertos Festival on Oct. 24, 2020.
• Approved contracts associated with the city’s Edwards Aquifer Habitat Conservation program and various city services and equipment.
• Approved second and final readings of ordinances that set guidelines for downtown city street closures; update city platting guidelines; rezone properties located at 1447 Farm-to-Market Road 306 and 487 W. San Antonio St.
• Postponed until Jan. 13, 2020 a request for conditional permit allowing a multi-tenant sign exceeding city height and sign standards for a commercial development at 1528 East Common Street.
• Approved proposed amendments to city code addressing sizes of electronic message signs and guidelines for monument sign sizes.
For more, visit the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
