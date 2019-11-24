In the spring of 1953, the Texas Lions Camp first opened, giving children with cancer, diabetes or disabilities a place to play in the summer.
Now, almost 70 years later the camp is in need of some major infrastructure repairs — a goal that will take Texas Lions Clubs coming together and that the New Braunfels Noon Lions got to be the first to hear about earlier this month.
Stephen Mabry, the CEO of the Texas Lions Camp visited the New Braunfels club during one of their weekly meetings to discuss the camp, located in Kerville. The camp serves about 1,500 campers annually, with each $1,850 per camper being paid in full by the Lions of Texas and other individuals.
Mabry talked about the future of the camp, which needs major updated to its water and sewage infrastructure as well as to several of its buildings and bunkers.
“Y’all are actually the first ones to hear this presentation, so thanks for being the test audience,” Mabry said during the 30-minute presentation.
The purpose of the camp is to allow all children, regardless of race, religion or national origin the camp experience, Mabry said. This helps them develop personal growth and self-esteem.
“As we look to the future and how we will position ourselves for 2020 and beyond, the same question that faced our founders faces us now — ‘What are we going to do about the children?’” Mabry said.
With about 450 acres of land and only a portion of it in use, the camp still has room to grow, Mabry said.
“The desired outcome from our master plan is to expand the service base, increase service revenue, improve existing facilities and expand activity offerings,” Mabry said.
According to Mabry’s presentation, new and improvements would include adding a splash pad, sensory circle, resurfacing tennis courts, a new low ropes course, a new rock wall, expansion of accessible trail systems, new ac, bunkers and more.
“We want to have it where there’s one campus, four camps,” Mabry said. “We want to instill growth with a purpose to kids.”
For kids, often times being around each other and seeing their peers succeed is enough to help them thrive and grow, Mabry said.
“I want to introduce you all to a kid named Trace,” Mabry said. “Trace has no arms, but he’s a competitive bow shooter.”
After showing a video of Trace shooting a bow and arrow using his feet and mouth, Mabry spoke about how amazing of a message Trace can send to other kids.
Famous campers at the Texas Lions Camp have included Eric Paslay, a country singer and songwriter who had diabetes, Terra Jole, a little person who danced on Dancing with the Stars, and more.
“The facility is aging, and we can only keep up with it so much,” Mabry said. “We find ourselves facing issues the founders faced.”
It’s important for this reason folks come together to help the camp as it transitions into the future, Mabry said.
For more information about Texas Lions Camp or to donate, visit https://www.lionscamp.com.
For more information on the New Braunfels Noon Lions Club, visit http://www.newbraunfelslions.com. The NB Noon Lions meet weekly at noon at Seekatz.
