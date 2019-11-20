As of Nov. 19, the following have announced or filed for offices in the March 3, 2020 Republican and Democratic primary elections according to information posted online and/or received by county party chairs. The Texas Secretary of State’s office updates lists of candidates during the official filing period, which began Nov. 9 and ends Dec. 9.
(*-Incumbents; official filings in italics)
STATE
REPUBLICANS
U.S. Senator – John Cornyn*
Railroad Commissioner – Ryan Sitton*
Supreme Court Chief Justice, Place 1 – Nathan Hecht*
Supreme Court Justice, Place 6 (unexpired term) – Jane Bland*
Supreme Court Justice, Place 7 – Jeffrey Boyd*
Supreme Court Justice, Place 8 – J. Brett Busby*
Criminal Appeals Court Justice, Place 3 – Bert Richardson*; Gina Parker
Criminal Appeals Court Justice, Place 4 – Kevin Patrick Yeary*
Criminal Appeals Court Justice, Place 6 (unexpired term) – Michael Keasler*
Criminal Appeals Court Justice, Place 9 – David Newell, Houston*
STATE
DEMOCRATS
U.S. Senator – Chris Bell; Michael Cooper; Amanda Edwards; Jack Daniel Foster Jr.; MJ Hegar; Sema Hernandez; Adrian Ocegueda; Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez; Royce West
Railroad Commissioner – Kelly Stone; Chrysta Casteneda
Supreme Court Chief Justice, Place 1 – William McLeod; Amy Meachum; Gerald Zimmerer
Supreme Court Justice, Place 6 (unexpired term) – Kathy Cheng; Lawrence Praeger
Supreme Court Justice, Place 7 – Brandy Voss; Staci Williams
Supreme Court Justice, Place 8 – Peter Kelly; Gisela Triana
Criminal Appeals Court Justice, Place 3 – William Demond; Elizabeth Frizell; Dan Wood
Criminal Appeals Court Justice, Place 4 – Tina Clinton; Steve Miears
Criminal Appeals Court Justice, Place 6 (unexpired term) – Michael Snipes
Criminal Appeals Court Justice, Place 9 – Brandon Birmingham
COMAL COUNTY
REPUBLICANS
U.S. House, District 21 – Chip Roy*
District 73, Texas House – Kyle Biedermann*
County Commissioner, Precinct 1 – Donna Eccleston*
County Commissioner, Precinct 3 – Kevin Webb*
Judge, County Court at Law No. 2 – Charles Stephens*
Sheriff – Mark Reynolds*
Tax Assessor-Collector – Cathy Talcott*; Patrick Aten; Kristen Hoyt
Constable, Precinct 1 – Ben Scroggin*
Constable, Precinct 2 – Mark Cheatum*
Constable, Precinct 3 – Craig Ackerman*
Constable, Precinct 4 – Shane Rapp*
Judge, 22nd Judicial District – Bruce Boyer*
Judge, 433rd Judicial District – Dib Waldrip*
Third Court of Appeals Chief Justice, Place 1 – Jeff Rose*
State Board of Education, Place 5 – Ken Mercer*
Party Chair – Ruth Pharis*; Sue Piner
DEMOCRATS
U.S. House, District 21 – Wendy Davis; Jennie Lou Leeder
U.S. House, District 35 – Lloyd Doggett*
Third Court of Appeals Chief Justice, Place 1 – Darlene Byrne; Keith Hampton
State Board of Education, Place 5 – Rebecca Bell-Metereau
Party Chair – Gloria Meehan (interim)*
GUADALUPE COUNTY
REPUBLICANS
District 44, Texas House – John Kuempel*
County Commissioner, Precinct 1 – Greg Seidenberger*
County Commissioner, Precinct 3 – Jim Wolverton*
County Attorney – Dave Willborn*
Sheriff – Arnold Zwicke*
Tax Assessor-Collector – Daryl John*
Constable, Precinct 1 – James Springer*
Constable, Precinct 2 – Jimmy Harless*
Constable, Precinct 3 – Michael Skrobarcek*
Constable, Precinct 4 – Harvey Faulkner*
Judge, First 25th Judicial District – Bill Old*; Jacqueline Ott
Judge, Second 25th Judicial District – Jessica Crawford*
Fourth Court of Appeals Chief Justice, Place 1 – Sandee Bryan Marion*; Renee Yanta
State Board of Education, Place 5 – Ken Mercer*
DEMOCRATS
U.S. House, District 15 – Vicente Gonzalez*
U.S. House, District 35 – Lloyd Doggett*
Texas Senate, District 21 – Judith Zaffirini*
State Board of Education, Place 5 – Rebecca Bell-Metereau
