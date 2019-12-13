Sheriff Mark Reynolds said Thursday that disciplinary actions were taken against five jail employees whose actions led to the mistaken release of a rape suspect last week.
“During a review of the incident we found that if our established protocols and safeguards had been followed, that it never would have happened,” Reynolds said following Thursday’s Commissioner’s Court meeting. “As a result, we added one more procedural step, which basically confirms that the person being released is the person that’s supposed to be released.”
Jose Aguilar-Mayorquin, 36, of New Braunfels, was mistakenly released from the county lockup around 4 p.m. on Dec. 3. Aguilar-Mayorquin, who was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault on Nov. 16, had been jailed under a $30,000 bond.
Comal County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force officers tracked down Aguilar-Mayorquin, who was arrested without incident at a northwest San Antonio residence around 9 p.m. Dec. 4. He was taken back to Comal County Jail, where he remained Thursday under his original bond.
Reynolds and Jail Administrator Maj. Bill Jennings quickly determined staffers failed to follow release procedures, with Reynolds ordering a full review.
“As a result, we had employees who were disciplined for their actions or inactions,” he said. “We did lose one to termination — not resulting from the investigation — but for an integrity issue.”
Reynolds said the employee tried to sway other employees into telling a different story, which he said obstructed the investigation. He would not say what types of disciplinary measures were taken against the other four employees who were not fired.
Commissioners held a brief session on Thursday. They recognized retirements of 23-year county employees Luis Gonzales (facilities maintenance) and Douglas Phillips Jr. (sheriff’s office), and approved revisions to the county’s employee handbook to reflect step level pay raises and other changes in the new compensation package, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2020.
Also Thursday commissioners approved:
• Amended plats combining lots in a portion of the Westhaven Subdivision.
• The tax assessor-collector’s monthly collection report for November 2019.
• Sales of county land tracts totaling $26,870.
• Line-item budget transfers for indigent defense attorney’s fees ($150,000) and sheriff’s office mobile phone services ($473) for the remainder of 2019; a new door for the human resources department ($950); and remaining jail inmate medical bills associated with former county contractor University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston ($75,000).
To access video and Thursday’s meeting agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.