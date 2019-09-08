New Braunfels City Council will approve next year’s budget and tax rate before considering mechanisms to finance upcoming bond projects when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday in city council chambers in city hall, 550 Landa Street in New Braunfels.
Approval of the 2019-20 budget wraps nearly a month of hearings and discussions since City Manager Robert Camareno presented the $242,421,504 proposal, covering all city funds, on Aug. 12. It’s $56.3 million more than the current $186.1 million budget, and will finish 2013 bond and begin 2019 bond projects.
City officials designed $120 million bond to not raise taxes during its five-year term, and residents overwhelmingly the measure in May. Council will approve the 2019 combined tax rate, which for the third straight year is 48.822 cents per $100 assessed property valuation.
The effective tax rate is 45.292 cents and rollback tax rate 48.822 cents. The rollback rate will mirror the combined rate to increase immediate financing for bond projects – which council will also consider Monday.
Jared Werner, the city’s CFO, said the first measure will issue $5 million in certificates of obligation for the first installment of New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation’s $15 million commitment toward the regional sports complex. The second issues $18.485 million in general obligation bonds to launch 2019 bond projects, and another $2.551 million for drainage improvements in the 2013 bond.
Also, council will also consider the first readings of ordinances that will revise the number of uniformed police and fire department personnel when the next budget year begins Oct. 1, and stipends for officers earning certifications and advanced education in both departments.
Updating the city’s fire chief search, Camareno said interviews with six candidates last week resulted in two finalists.
“We are conducting second interviews with two finalists on Monday and will make a decision soon after,” he said in a statement issued Thursday. The city would not identify the finalists or comment further on the selection process.
High up on council’s agenda is a resolution requesting state financial assistance for repairs and maintenance of “critical” infrastructure at Lake Dunlap, Lake McQueeney, Lake Placid, Meadow Lake, Lake Gonzales and Lake Wood.
Mayor Barron Casteel proposed the resolution, citing spill gate failures at Lake Dunlap on May 14 and at Lake Wood in 2016, urging Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas legislators to immediately finance repairs and maintenance performed by the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority.
The resolution said both recent spill gate failures led to continuing and “catastrophic” impacts to economies and taxing entities in both communities, resulting in declining property values and the decimation of the quality of life.
“The State of Texas must provide funds to GBRA so that it can repair, reconstruct, and maintain its aged critical infrastructure located along State of Texas waterways,” it stated.
On Monday, council will also discuss and consider approving:
•Proclamations designating Sept. 15-Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month; September as Hunger Action Month and National Preparedness Month; and Sept. 15 as Sons of the American Legion Day in the city.
•Direction to city staff after a presentation on the Solms Landing Public Improvement District and associated financing plan.
•Second and final readings of ordinances to create a temporary San Antonio Street Bridge Safety Zone to prohibit pedestrian and river traffic during Comal Bridge renovations; rezoning of properties in the 3900 and 4000 blocks of Interstate 35 North and 4001 IH-35 North.
•Appointments of two individuals to the Building Standards Commission for terms ending Oct. 26, 2021; one individual to the Airport Advisory Board for a term ending May 12, 2022; three individuals to the Library Advisory Board for one term ending Sept. 26, 2021 and two terms ending Sept. 26, 2022.
•Approval of various contracts for maintenance, equipment, leases and services.
•A conditional permit to allow a pole sign outside of city height and face standards for the QuikTrip 4040 at 2017 FM 1102.
Monday’s council session will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21 and AT&T access channel 99, and live streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
