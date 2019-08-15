Music, wine and more wine — it’s almost time for the Annual Gruene Music & Wine Festival.
For anyone who’s ever wanted to taste more than 100 different Texas wines or more than 80 craft beers before jamming to famous bands such as the Bacon Brothers, Tanya Tucker or Casey Donahew Band, get ready for the 33rd Annual Gruene Music & Wine Festival, Oct. 10 through Oct. 13.
Gruene Hall, in conjunction with KNBT 92.1 FM Radio New Braunfels, is presenting the four-day event which highlights “the best in Texas wine, food and music.”
“It should be a lot of fun,” said Crystal Kinman, Gruene Music & Wine Fest marketing manager.
Proceeds from the festival will go to benefit the United Way of Comal County. Last year’s even raised over $153,000 for United Way of Comal County.
The festival kicks off Thursday, Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. in the Grapevine Gardens. The kick-off event features wine tasting from 10 Texas wineries, three craft breweries and live music.
At 8 p.m., the Bacon Brothers will perform at Gruene Hall. Anyone who purchases VIP admission will get early admission into the tasting area at 5 p.m., as well as a souvenir wine glass and five additional tasting tickets, with general admission gates opening at 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11 will be the Rockin’ With Texas Wine & Food event, where attendees will enjoy a seated dinner catered by the Gristmill Restaurant along with wine from three Texas wineries while listening to a private acoustic set from Tanya Tucker.
“The Great Guitar Auction is kind of the grand finale for this event. The energy is electric in the Hall when a George Strait autographed guitar can be auctioned off for something like $10,000,” Kinman said.
A silent auction and the Great Guitar Auction will include signed guitars for bid, signed by artists such as George Straight, Loretta Lynn, Jerry Jeff Walker, Midland, Maren Morris and more.
“We’ve added a few more guitars to the mix this year and even a fiddle signed by Charlie Daniels, so we’re really looking forward to what we might be able to raise for United Way,” Kinman said. “We have a few tables still available for this event, but they are going fast.”
Tucker will perform in Gruene Hall at 9 p.m.
The big wine tasting day will be Saturday, Oct. 12. Attendees will be able to taste over 100 different Texas wines from over 30 wineries. Folks can enjoy live music, artisan market shopping and eat at a variety of food trucks.
The Casey Donahew Band will perform at Gruene Hall at 9 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 13, the tables turn to craft beers. Over 80 craft beers will be available for tasting between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., with many new breweries participating in the event this year.
Live music will go from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Gruene Hall.
“We have had brewers from Houston and Dallas that have heard about the event and reached out to us to participate. It’s really exciting to us that we’ve been able to build this event to be what it is today,” Kinman said. “To have the reach that it has had in the industry while supporting our local United Way of Comal County.”
All events throughout the weekend are for ages 21 and up. Sponsors this year include JP Morgan Chase & Co., New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, The Grapevine, Texas Hill County Wineries, M&S Engineering, Moody Bank, The Ammo Group and Mission Hill Apartment Homes.
For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, visit www.gruenemusicandwinefest.org.
