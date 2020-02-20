Later this month, adults can test their balance skills with a beer while raising money for children facing adversity.
The New Braunfels Jaycees is holding its fifth annual 0.5K Beer Run on Feb. 29 at Rockin’ R River Rides in Gruene Historic District from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendance is free except for race registration tickets.
Proceeds go toward Big Brothers Big Sisters of Comal and Guadalupe Counties. The nonprofit assigns mentors to children facing issues such as poverty, single-parent families, academic struggles and juvenile delinquency.
Those in the 0.5K beer run will try to run half a kilometer while holding a beer spilling as little as possible. There are spill lines in the cups, and those who spill more than a
certain amount are disqualified. First place winners will receive $600 in merchandise, second place $500 and third place $400.
Prizes depend on what local businesses donate. Last year’s prizes included a golf bag stuffed with gift cards, event passes, jet skis and Schlitterbahn tickets.
All ages are welcome but those in the 0.5K beer run must be 21 or older. New Braunfels Jaycees board member, Heather Orsak, said although there is beer, it’s an open community event.
“Even if people don’t run they can come out and hang out for free,” Orsak said. “We hope people are aware this is for the community and raising money for a nonprofit, and the beer run is extra — but it’s not about getting drunk or having a party.”
Beer runners will get an event T-shirt, race number, commemorative silicon race cup and a pint of racing beer and a congratulatory beer once they are finished.
The kids race is split into younger and older ages, and they will race in a 0.5K — but of course, minus the beer. Those in the top three places will win gift cards.
While the adults can buy wine and beer, the kids can jump high in a bouncy house and or have their face painted. There will also be food trucks, raffles, games and other entertainment.
Except service dogs, no pets are allowed.
Those signing up for the beer run or 0.5K kid run can buy individual tickets online before Feb. 28. Tickets are $35 for the beer run and the kid race tickets are $10.
The event also has several $99 rooms – which must be booked before Friday – in the Country Inn & Suites by Raddison, off I-35 North, reserved for the event.
Event goers can use the blocking code 0220NBJCBR to book a room via phone directly or through the Jaycees.
Packet pickup information on dates, locations and times will be emailed out before the event.
To ensure everyone is safe, there are also rideshare services like Uber and Lyft organized around the area.
Through the race’s benefiting nonprofit, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Comal and Guadalupe Counties, Orsak’s husband mentors a 7-year-old whose father was killed in the line of duty.
“His mom applied for her son to have a mentor because she felt that he needed some other adults to take him out into the community,” Orsak said. “You know, make sure he is getting outdoors and having another male figure in his life. So my husband is playing that role.”
Registration and more information are available www.NBBeerRun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.