The number of flu cases in Comal County was higher last year than the previous year, according to new data released this week.
A couple hundred more people were diagnosed with the flu in Comal County in 2019 compared to 2018, likely because of population growth, county sources said.
Comal County Public Health records both Type A and Type B flu cases, as well as those with “flu-like” illnesses who were not diagnosed and cases where the case could not be categorized, or not differentiable.
There were 4,491 combined Type A and B cases in 2019. In 2018, there were a total of 4,260 flu cases.
Type A is found in both humans and animals, whereas Type B is only found in humans. There are several reasons for higher recorded numbers, which may not even accurately show a trend of widespread flu, said Cheryl Fraser, Comal County director of public health.
“We might be hitting a peak a little earlier,” Fraser said. “We also have more people in the county than ever before, and they’re doing better at collecting that data so we will see higher numbers.”
This year, there have been 166 total Type A cases recorded, and 354 Type B cases recorded.
Fraser said over the past couple years, the flu typically peaked in February.
“Usually in the past couple years, (the flu) peaks in February and it’s peaking a little higher so the numbers will be higher now,” she said.
For 2016, 2017 and 2019, February had the highest amount of cases per week, according to Comal County Public Health data.
In 2017, February had the most weeks with the highest amount of cases per week.
Last year, February also had several weeks with the most cases. The week of Feb. 16, 2019, had 356 Type A flu cases recorded out of a total 3294 that year.
December 2019 had the highest number of Type B
cases, with 207 out of a total 1,197 that year.
The months with the fewest cases in 2019 were in the summer, during June, July, August and September. They averaged only about four to six cases a month.
In 2018, these months had even fewer flu cases, with only one case a month.
Fighting the Flu
The best way to prevent the flu is just proper hygiene, such as washing your hands, covering coughs and getting the flu vaccine.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention makes flu vaccinations which prevent four different strains of the flu. Sometimes people can become infected with a strain that is not covered in the shot, Fraser said.
“The flu vaccine only covers four different strains of the flu,” Fraser said. “It’s kind of a shot in the dark, they are working on the flu shot next year to predict what four strains to put in that.”
It’s not too late to get a flu shot through the county, and Fraser said the public health department has about 100 vaccines still for private purchase at $35.
It also has the Texas Vaccines for Children Program to vaccinate all children under 18 who are uninsured and at no cost to providers.
“People who are immunocompromised can get the flu and that’s our job as a community to get the vaccine to protect those who can’t get it,” Fraser said.
An important habit is frequently washing your hands, since flu spreads easily by contact or surface touch.
“The biggest is hand hygiene and if you’re still sick and feel like you might have the flu stay home rather than spreading it,” Fraser said. “Even when traveling and in airports it’s recommended to wear a mask just to protect yourself.”
Sometimes people mistake the flu for the common cold, but there are symptoms to distinguish them.
“With the flu you see headaches, fever, coughing, while with the cold it’s more sneezing, not a fever and usually you don’t have the headache,” Fraser said.
School districts
Comal ISD does reports if there are clusters of flu cases in the classes.
“Last year and this year our attendance numbers have been great,” said Courtney Nesloney, Comal ISD health services coordinator. “Two years ago we did have significant absences.”
The flu peaked around Christmas last year, but overall the trends have been consistent with the rest of Texas, Nesloney said.
For the district, the flu was highly spreadable in classrooms where students are close to each other.
“It’s very contagious in classrooms but had not affected entire school’s attendance rate which reinforces if you’re sick you need to stay home,” Nesloney said. “It’s not necessarily transmitted by shared surfaces but by coughing on you.”
In October, Comal ISD offered free flu shots through Health Heroes of Texas at its four high schools but had the same participation rate as 2018 with about 300 vaccinations.
Vaccination exemptions are also available.
“I’m not sure if people don’t worry about it until late in the flu season but that’s the time in October to get it,” Nesloney said.
Elementary school kids in particular can spread the flu because they share toys when playing and do not know proper hygiene.
“They have poor hand hygiene and are frequently coughing and don’t cover their cough and cough all over each other, they’re the tricky ones,” Nesloney said. “Then there are some high school kids who don’t want to miss class who are offenders coming sick as well. You know they don’t want to make up work if in (advanced placement) classes.”
If any student is sick and must stay home, they can contact their teachers and have their school work picked up, which many teachers encourage, Nesloney said.
They can also see their provider and get an antiviral treatment to cut down the sickness period by a few days if they catch their symptoms between 48 and 72 hours, Nesloney said.
The flu shows symptoms rapidly, unlike a cold which brings a prolonged stuffy nose over a few days.
“The flu comes on all of a sudden it feels like a truck hit you,” Nesloney said. “You’re exhausted, there’s fever associated, you’re achy.”
For New Braunfels ISD, Oak Run Middle School has had the most cases from December 2019 to present, with 54 student flu cases and one staff case, according to NBISD Health Services data.
Yet the data is very loose since it only records cases reported to the department.
“We don’t do the cultures and so we don’t have the accuracy of types A or B,” said Karen Schwind, New Braunfels ISD health services coordinator. “Sometimes parents don’t report or take their kids to the doctor but those who do report track flu cases per campus.”
There was a surge of flu cases last week, with 74 student cases of the flu, while most weeks only average about one to seven cases a week, according to NBISD data.
The district offered flu shots during a new program this year allowing students to be vaccinated during the school day in November. Vaccination groups also went to the campuses to vaccinate staff members.
There is also a vaccine program for staff where the vaccine administration company will come back for second doses for other illnesses such as shingles and hepatitis at the end of this month.
“We also have our custodial staff step up the cleaning of the touch surfaces and hallways or for just any illness, period.” Schwind said. “Other than that week, it has really been not so bad and we hope it stays that way.”
