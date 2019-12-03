Police on Monday continued to investigate the suspected homicide of a 31-year-old New Braunfels man found dead of gunshot wounds late Saturday.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said police responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of North Mesquite Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.
“Officers arrived to find an adult male deceased inside a vehicle that was parked along the street,” Ferguson said. “Eyewitnesses reported hearing several gunshots and then seeing a man flee the area on foot.”
Ferguson said a search of the area was unsuccessful in locating a suspect. Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Tom Clark pronounced the victim, 31-year-old Stephan Fox of New Braunfels, dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy.
It is the city’s first suspected homicide since police charged Bryan David Ramirez-Fernandez, 17, with the March 4 first-degree felony murder of Maximiliano Miranda, 18, who was found dead in a New Braunfels hotel room.
On Monday NBPD’s criminal investigations division continued its probe into Saturday night’s shooting.
“The investigation into this case is ongoing, but detectives believe that the victim and the suspect had mutual acquaintances,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson had no additional information on Monday.
He said those with information are asked to contact New Braunfels police or Comal County Crime Stoppers, which is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information leading to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 830-620-8477; or leave tips online at comalcrimestoppers.org, or the “P3 Tips” smartphone app available on iOS and Android devices.
