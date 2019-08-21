The New Braunfels Police Department is seeking tips from the public about the identity of a woman who was spotted using stolen credit cards in July.
David Ferguson, NBPD communications coordinator, said the credit cards were in a purse that was stolen July 22 from a vehicle in Fischer Park.
“Officers arrived around 5:30 p.m. and noticed the vehicle,” he said. “A purse stolen from the car contained personal identifying information, along with some cash and a debit card.”
Ferguson said as officers were investigating, another call alerted to an attempt to use the card at the H-E-B on Walnut Avenue. The transaction was declined and the woman was gone when officers arrived at the store, where they retrieved video from surveillance cameras.
Those with information about the woman, or the car burglary in Fischer Park, can contact NBPD at 830-221-4100. Comal County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.
To remain anonymous, and to collect the reward, call Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-640-8422; to leave an online tip, visit comalcrimestoppers.org, or send it using the “P3 Tips” smartphone app, available on iOS and Android devices.
