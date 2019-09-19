A unique trait about New Braunfels is that it plays home to the region’s National Weather Service, helping keep anyone living within 33 counties — including those in Austin and San Antonio — safe and alert.
Meteorologist-in-chief Joe Arellano presented on the benefits of having the regional weather service station in the area to the New Braunfels Manufacturers Association on Tuesday afternoon, touching on what services the station offers as well as on the latest national weather statistics.
The national weather service’s mission is to provide local weather services and to help enhance the economy — which depends on the weather heavily, Arellano said.
“Texas is number one in which states suffer from billions of dollars in weather related events annually, and has been since the 1990s,” Arellano said.
Statistically, the number of weather related deaths overall has been going down steadily since the 1950s — a trend that continued in 2017 and 2018, Arellano said.
“A big reason for that could be people just didn’t know if they were in dangerous weather conditions as much,” Arellano said. “With today’s technology, more people can hear and heed the warnings.”
More men than women tend to die from weather related incidents, according to statistics, Arellano said, showing a pie chart for visualization.
“About 79% of weather related deaths are men and about 21% are from women — which could be from more men working outside,” Arellano said.
Texas has the second most deaths related to lightening strikes, following Florida, Arellano said.
“About 64% of lightening fatalities occur during leisure and 16% are during daily routines,” Arellano said. “And if you’re caught in a storm, don’t stand under a tree. About 25% of all lightening related deaths are from people standing under a tree.”
Texas has one of the highest rates of flash flood related deaths, which has to do largely with the area’s hard soil and bedrock, Arellano said.
“It only takes 6 inches of water to knock down a full grown adult, only 1 foot of water to sweep away a car and only 18 to 24 inches to sweep away a large truck,” Arellano said.
More than three quarters of all flood-related deaths are vehicle related, Arellano said.
“Don’t try to cross a low water crossing — even if you think your car can make it, it’s better to turn around and find an alternate route,” Arellano said.
Arellano also touched on the formation of storms and hail, emphasized what to do if a tornado is nearby, clarified the different watches and warnings and gave the upcoming weather forecast.
“We’re expected to have a warmer-than-usual winter,” Arellano said. “And folks should prepare for the possibility of rain here Thursday and Friday.”
For more information about the national weather service, visit https://www.weather.gov.
