Harry Bowers, New Braunfels City Council District 3 council member, will host a district-wide citizen forum at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5 in the Tejas Room at City Hall, 550 Landa Street in New Braunfels.
“Our main presentation will come from Garry Ford, city engineer and assistant public works director, on the design and location of the Farm-to-Market Road 1863 extension,” Bowers said of the future route that will continue FM 1863 from its current terminus at State Highway 46 into the Veramendi development.
“As the city and Veramendi continue to grow, this future roadway, along with the future connecting roadway in Veramendi, will be pivotal to effectively moving traffic,” he added.
Attendees will get a firsthand look at the preliminary roadway location and design. Bowers will also update residents on city issues since his last forum and field questions from the audience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.