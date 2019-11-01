Comal County Commissioners approved a fifth facility to house county offenders and several routine measures during their weekly meeting on Thursday.
Commissioners approved an agreement to board prisoners outside of Comal’s packed 337-bed county jail at the Brown County facility in Brownwood. Dozens of county inmates are currently housed in facilities in Atascosa and Burnet counties at per diem rates of between $45 and $50; the county has similar contracts with Limestone and Calhoun counties.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved:
• Budget transfers to feed ($38,000) and provide psychological services for jail inmates ($62,000) for the remainder of 2019.
• Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Astro Hills, Rebecca Creek Park and Emerald Valley subdivisions.
• A resolution affirming county participation in the 2020 Indigent Defense Grant Program.
• Various purchasing agreements for county equipment and uniforms.
• Line-item budget transfers for purchases of on-board vehicle radio equipment for the Precinct 3 Constable’s office ($3,800); and supplies and teaching aids for the extension service office ($1,000).
To access Thursday’s video and meeting agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
