Skylar Jean Shannon was born January 1, 2021 at 10:44 a.m. Her parents Jennifer and Keylan Shannon plan to call her “SJ”. SJ weighed six pounds, three ounces and measured 19 inches at birth. She was delivered by Dr. Kari Fay, MD.
Parents Talia and Caden Qualls with newborn Beckhym Scha Qualls at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital.
Beckhym Scha Qualls was born at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – New Braunfels at 12:14 a.m. on January 1, weighing in at an even 7 pounds.
Jennifer and Keylan Shannon with newborn Skylar Jean “SJ” Shannon.
The new year is off to a great start for a couple of local couples, with two baby girls born at New Braunfels hospitals in the early minutes and hours of 2021.
Beckhym Scha Qualls was born at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – New Braunfels at 12:14 a.m. on New Year’s Day, weighing in at an even seven pounds. “Parents Caden and Talia Qualls are very excited for their new bundle of joy,” said CHRISTUS spokesperson Nikela Pradier. “The parents say they did not expect to have a New Year baby but are thrilled for their daughter’s early entrance into the world.”
