Once again, a final decision on a controversial affordable housing complex was postponed by New Braunfels City Council members, who voted Monday to delay it until January.
It was the third postponement since Sept. 23, when council voted 6-1 to OK the first reading of the ordinance to rezone and grant a special use permit for the proposed 45-acre, 280-lot manufactured home community on Orion Drive near Goodwin Lane.
Many area residents are against the new complex, saying its addition would create traffic and drainage problems. Because so many oppose it, a supermajority vote of council — six of seven members — is required for approval.
Applicant Kenneth Schmidt won council postponements of the ordinance’s final reading on Oct. 14 and Oct. 28. D. Lee Edwards, representing Schmidt two weeks ago, asked for more time so residents and council members
could tour Yes Communities facilities in San Antonio.
District 3 Council Member Justin Meadows and Mayor Pro Tem Wayne Peters, who recently toured that facility, requested it be delayed until council’s Jan. 13 meeting.
“We toured that site last week,” Meadows said. “Based on some of the things we found, we made the request. We feel it would be best if we got more information, and there wasn’t time before tonight’s meeting.”
Buck Schott, one of several area residents against the project, is tired of waiting for a decision.
“We’ve been at this for six months or more,” he said. “You’re all been notified by numerous individuals — beyond the congruent property owners — that this request is ill-timed and unwanted.
“Besides the infrastructure not being there to support it, there are issues with the (Union Pacific) railroad crossing, which doesn’t have a signal there … By approving this special permit, you’re opening the door for possible liability and setting a (bad) precedent. This is not the time for a development in that location.”
Ron Reaves, former city council member and current planning commission member, agreed. He said Envision New Braunfels, the 2018 updated comprehensive city plan, took years to develop and involved input from hundreds of residents.
“One part of that plan was to identify future land use centers — employment center sites for manufacturing and industrial facilities to enhance the economic growth and balance in our city,” he said. “Vacant land parcels on either side of Interstate 35 and north of Farm-to-Market Road 306 were identified as the most advantageous for those sites.”
Reaves said the complex is slated for one of those areas, one of the few available in the city that “is not up against some sort of (residential) development.” He said the city’s recent zoning revisions align with the “integrity” of the comprehensive plan.
“Granting this would be counterproductive in providing manufacturing and industrial-based centers that help balance our economic structure,” Reaves added. “Some say if not here, where? I say these developments need to be in the appropriately zoned areas.”
Reaves, who does not live in the neighborhood where the site is planned, encouraged council members “spend the next month and a half” reviewing Yes Communities before coming to a decision.
Resident Glen Hendricks was even more direct.
“We just don’t want it,” he said. “And if you’re very honest with yourselves, I feel you wouldn’t want it in your neighborhood either — impacting your schools, your traffic and your emergency services.”
Council members Meadows and Leah Garcia each said they resided near manufactured housing or Section 8 housing units.
“I’ve been living near two within a mile of my house,” Meadows said. “Since 2006 I’ve not seen my property value go down or seen crime increase in those manufactured home areas.”
Mayor Barron Casteel reminded a supermajority vote is still required for approval unless enough residents who first opposed the complex change their minds before Jan. 13.
