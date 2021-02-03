Breaking locks and bursting through ceilings, New Braunfels firefighters descended on shops over the weekend using tools and training that would normally save lives. But this time, no one was in any danger.

A strip center attached to H-E-B at 651 S. Walnut Ave. surrounded by metal fencing will soon be demolished, but the New Braunfels Fire Department saw an opportunity. Saturday and Sunday, firefighters practiced entering the now dormant commercial spaces they normally only enter in emergency situations.

