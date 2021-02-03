New Braunfels Fire Department members force open a door as they perform a training exercise at the H-E-B strip center complex on South Walnut Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The crews practiced skills specific to fighting fires on commercial structures. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Firefighter George Amen instructs a crew as they perform a training exercise at the H-E-B strip center complex on South Walnut Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The crews practiced skills specific to fighting fires on commercial structures. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Firefighter John Clifton forces open a door as the New Braunfels Fire Department performs training exercises at the H-E-B strip center complex on South Walnut Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Firefighters Aaron Baker and John Clifton force open a back door as they perform a training exercise at the H-E-B strip center complex on South Walnut Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The crews practiced skills specific to fighting fires on commercial structures. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
New Braunfels Fire Department members move to their next exercise station as they train at the H-E-B strip center complex on South Walnut Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Crews were able to practice on the building before demolition began. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Firefighter John Clifton observes as the crew tries to figure out how to force open a door as they perform a training exercise at the H-E-B strip center complex on South Walnut Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The crews practiced skills specific to fighting fires on commercial structures. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
New Braunfels Fire Department members work on cutting through the roof at the H-E-B strip center complex on South Walnut Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The crews practiced skills specific to fighting fires on commercial structures. Photo courtesy of the New Braunfels Fire Department
New Braunfels Fire Department members force open a door as they perform a training exercise at the H-E-B strip center complex on South Walnut Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The crews practiced skills specific to fighting fires on commercial structures. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
Firefighter George Amen instructs a crew as they perform a training exercise at the H-E-B strip center complex on South Walnut Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The crews practiced skills specific to fighting fires on commercial structures. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
Firefighter John Clifton forces open a door as the New Braunfels Fire Department performs training exercises at the H-E-B strip center complex on South Walnut Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
Firefighters Aaron Baker and John Clifton force open a back door as they perform a training exercise at the H-E-B strip center complex on South Walnut Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The crews practiced skills specific to fighting fires on commercial structures. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
New Braunfels Fire Department members move to their next exercise station as they train at the H-E-B strip center complex on South Walnut Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Crews were able to practice on the building before demolition began. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
Firefighter John Clifton observes as the crew tries to figure out how to force open a door as they perform a training exercise at the H-E-B strip center complex on South Walnut Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The crews practiced skills specific to fighting fires on commercial structures. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
New Braunfels Fire Department members work on cutting through the roof at the H-E-B strip center complex on South Walnut Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The crews practiced skills specific to fighting fires on commercial structures. Photo courtesy of the New Braunfels Fire Department
Breaking locks and bursting through ceilings, New Braunfels firefighters descended on shops over the weekend using tools and training that would normally save lives. But this time, no one was in any danger.
A strip center attached to H-E-B at 651 S. Walnut Ave. surrounded by metal fencing will soon be demolished, but the New Braunfels Fire Department saw an opportunity. Saturday and Sunday, firefighters practiced entering the now dormant commercial spaces they normally only enter in emergency situations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.