Comal County Commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved an order calling for a ban on outdoor burning in unincorporated county areas beginning at 6 a.m. Friday.
Burn bans are usually invoked when the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which gauges and assigns point values for forest fire potential in Texas counties, exceeds a 500-point average in the county. Each 100 points of the KBDI is roughly equivalent to an inch of dry soil depth.
The county’s KBDI, which was 498 on Wednesday, jumped to 501 hours after commissioners issued the order. The last burn ban, issued July 26 and renewed Oct. 23, was lifted Oct. 25 after widespread rains drenched the county.
“We’ve had some rain since the burn ban was lifted in October, but not enough to keep the ground from drying out,” said Kory Klabunde, county fire marshal. “With a large fuel load on the ground and low humidity, the risk for uncontrolled fires is high, especially on windy days.”
The burn ban will be in force for 90 days, or until significant rains reduce the county’s KBDI average. Under the restrictions, no open flames are allowed outdoors – including trash burning, campfires and torches, among others.
Residents may barbecue with an open flame if the grill has a lid and is set off the ground. Welders are encouraged to use spotters for all outdoor activities and have water sources nearby.
For more, visit the fire marshal’s webpage at mycomalcounty.com/Fire_Marshal.htm, or facebook.com/ComalCountyFireMarshalsOffice.
Commissioners on Thursday approved the Water-Oriented Recreation District’s $1.6 million 2020 budget. Mike Dussere, WORD general manager, said the $1,606,770 outlay is $200,000 more than last year’s budget because of additional days and areas planned for law enforcement and increased clean-up costs in WORD-managed areas along Canyon Lake and the Guadalupe River.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved:
•Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard, Cypress Lake Gardens and Mystic Shores subdivisions.
•Extending the county’s economic development services agreement with the Bulverde Spring Branch Economic Development Foundation; extending the county’s animal control services agreement with the city of Bulverde.
•A line-item budget transfer of $19,000 to cover the county’s share of increased costs incurred by the Comal Appraisal District.
To access Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
