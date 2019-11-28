New Braunfels City Council has approved the final reading of an ordinance that penalizes short-term rental owners who fail to file or are delinquent in city Hotel Occupancy Tax payments.
Beginning with January payments for the month of December, the city will charge a flat fee of $50 on the first day reports are delinquent; another $75 flat fee on the 31st day and another $100 on the 61st day. The city will continue to charge 15% of the tax due on the 91st day, with misdemeanor charges possibly filed against the short-term rental.
Jared Werner, the city’s chief financial officer, first reviewed definitions of a “hotel” and “short-term rental” under current city code.
“We wanted to clarify the item unanimously approved during the Nov. 11 city council meeting – which is consistent how the state and other Texas cities handle this,” he said. “It will allow for the city to track and report HOT collections in more timely and accurate fashion.”
Under city code, hotels, motels, tourist homes, tourist courts, lodging houses, inns, rooming houses and bed-and-breakfasts – and short term rental properties – are subject to HOT filings and collections. Short term rentals are those that rent all or part of a residential property to persons who are not permanent residents.
“Tonight’s action does not change or modify planning or zoning restrictions on short-term properties in New Braunfels,” Werner said.
In July, the city began sending out letters to delinquent or unfiled properties that informed property owners on how to file and report HOT taxes and dates payments are due.
Dan Castillo, a short-term property owner, said the timing of beefed-up enforcement “didn’t make sense” so close to the holiday season.
“That weaponizes this process,” he said. “Everyone in this business has received a cease and desist letter or a notice of penalty. Nobody knew that this has been going on for the last year. Everyone is trying to figure it out – all I’m asking is to table this for after the holidays and let people get their feet on the ground so this isn’t perceived as a financial attack.”
Council Member Leah Garcia disputed that, saying that property owners had the opportunity to attend several public meetings on the topic, which Werner said was also discussed during the city’s budget process in August.
“I also want to clarify that staff is implementing this penalty for taxes due in December which are paid in January 2020,” Werner added.
“We’ve discussed this for months,” Mayor Barron Casteel said. “We began this process when it became clear when a growing number of short-term properties whose (delinquencies and late filings) began stacking up.”
Also Monday, council approved the first reading of an ordinance governing downtown street closures and special events. Amy McWhorter, downtown development coordinator, said it will provide an application and review process, notifies nearby property owners and ways the city can recoup security and other costs.
It requires requests to be filed at least 120 days before events, a $200 application fee, maps outlining street closures, and specifics addressing attendance, public safety, restroom areas and other details. It exempts longtime city that include the Comal County Fair Parade, Wassailfest, Martin Luther King Jr. March, Downtown Holiday Lighting Event and Wein and Saengerfest.
Council approved the first reading, which also gives the city manager discretion in accepting late applications and/or waiving other requirements set by the ordinance.
Also Monday, council members:
•Appointed five individuals to the Community Development Advisory Committee for terms ending on Dec. 13, 2020 (Kelly Stechman); Dec. 13, 2021 (Aaron Drotts); and Dec. 13, 2022 (Tommy Carden, Amy Gusman and Emily Lane).
•Appointed John Poss and Cleo McCall to the Landa Park Golf Course Advisory Board for terms ending Dec. 31, 2022; appointed David Davenport and Scott Roots to the River Advisory Committee for terms ending Dec. 8, 2022.
•Appointed Steve Quigley to the Construction Board of Appeals for a term ending Feb. 24, 2023; appointed Brian Cox to chair the Workforce Housing Advisory Committee.
•Approved a memorandum of understanding between the city and the New Braunfels Public Library Foundation, Inc; approved a resolution consenting to the inclusion of additional land tracts to the Lone Oak Farm Municipal Utility District within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction within Guadalupe County.
•Approved a temporary road closure for the Dec. 7 downtown Hometown Holiday Christmas Parade.
•After public hearings, approved first readings of ordinances amending city codes to correct city platting guidelines for edits and corrections; with conditions, approved rezoning requests for a property located at 1447 Farm-to-Market Road 306 and revising terms of a short-term rental property at 487 West San Antonio Street.
•For more, visit the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.