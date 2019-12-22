Over the past two months, the Herald-Zeitung has examined seven differentnonprofits in New Braunfels, but in a county with about 1,000 of them, how much good are these groups doing in our community?
That is the exact question leaders at the McKenna Foundation have been asking for the past couple of years. About a year and a half ago CEO Alice Jewell and Grants Manager Morgan Migl decided to find out.
Creating New Braunfels and Comal County’s first ever Nonprofit Economic Impact study, Jewell and Migl put out a data collection survey to 56 nonprofits this past January, receiving answers back from 50 by the cutoff date in March.
From this collection sample, the McKenna Foundation was able to calculate the economic, social and time impact of these nonprofits, which are striving to make a better New Braunfels.
New Braunfels nonprofits generate over $63 million in money and time, and put over $51 million back into the community annually, according to the data released by the McKenna Foundation earlier this month.
In the just the past year, over 245,000 people were helped, and over $56 million total revenue was generated in Comal County by nonprofits — with volunteers putting in over $6 million worth of hours.
“And you know the number of volunteer hours is likely under-reported,” Jewell said.
Of the study’s 50 participants, about 40% have been in the area for over 20 years — and 13 have come online in the last decade.
While 13 of the 50 are branches or are supported by larger organizations, 37 are stand-alone local organizations.
“We want to collectively advocate for our nonprofit community who is doing some of the most important yet underappreciated work in the community,” Jewell said.
Across these 50 organizations, 20% of them have programs to fight hunger and for family-well being, 16% have mental health and youth services programs, 14% have recreation programs, 12% have physical health services, 8% have senior services or abuse and neglect programs and 6% have housing, environmental and disability programs.
Less than 5% of these groups had program areas supporting arts and culture, literacy, philanthropy, neighborhood improvement, civic engagement, workforce development and substance abuse recovery. Only 2% had programs fighting domestic violence, helping school support services, providing legal services or transportation.
“We asked them to kind of think about their major programs that they carry out in the community and then their finances for the last fiscal year,” Migl said.
The oldest organizations in town were on average medium-sized organizations, with an average of 27 years in the community. Large organizations tended to serve the highest average of people at 6,984 and to average the most revenue at $3.8 million.
About 42% of New Braunfels’s organizations are considered small, making less than $300,000 annually while 31% are medium and make between $300,000 to $1 million. Only 27% are considered large and generate over $1 million annually.
“We focused on groups we’ve worked with in the past and we know are active in New Braunfels and Comal County,” Migl said.
Partnerships are important to New Braunfels nonprofits. About 65% of the surveyed groups collaborate with for-profit entities, while 79% work with faith-based entities and 63% collaborate with governmental agencies.
“In so many other places, you hear about nonprofits being territorial with each other — that’s not how it is here, many of them work together and collaborate with each other,” Jewell said.
These nonprofits are also important in that they employ close to 1,000 members in our community, Jewell said.
Each organization has 12 full-time staff members on average, seven part time staffers and 434 volunteers. In total, 542 people in the community are full-time employees, 310 are part time and 20,395 are volunteers.
“I didn’t realize nonprofits employee as many people in our community,” Jewell said. “I mean it’s close to 1,000 people, and when you take that on top of the 20,000 volunteers, that’s what gives these organizations the power to continue and to operate.”
Funds from programs or fees for service are the largest driver of revenue, making up almost $24 million. The next stream of revenue is from the government or public agencies at $11 million, followed by individual donors at $6 million.
“We wanted to kind of know for ourselves, but we knew we wanted to share with the community how hard our groups were working to build the revenue they need,” Jewell said. “We knew on both sides there was just a lot of hard work being done both on revenue generation and on time.”
The creation of the survey and actual collection and analysis of data started over a year and a half ago, Jewell said.
“We knew that we wanted to have some data and some facts behind (our) advocacy to show people the power that really is the nonprofit sector,” Jewell said. “They’re so busy operating, serving, providing for people’s basic needs, doing — turning people’s lives around, they don’t always have the chance to advocate for themselves much less for the entirety of the industry, so as the McKenna Foundation and as their partner, we feel like it is our opportunity to speak on our collective behalf.”
While the idea has been in her head for years, Jewell said she and Migl felt it was time to do something about it starting last year.
“So I went and took a look at other surveys that different organizations have used and how other groups have measured it,” Migl said.
A lot of the survey McKenna used was based on the one the nonprofit council in San Antonio conducted, Migl said.
“(We) sort of tweaked it to kind of match some items we were interested in, kind of focus in on New Braunfels and Comal County,” she said. “And a benefit of using that survey is a lot of the organizations in New Braunfels also participated in their survey since they cover the whole San Antonio region, so it was fairly familiar for some of them.”
The survey included open ended questions, financial questions and specific questions with built in responses as well.
“(It was) a lot of numbers. We asked them to report on their last completed fiscal year,” Migl said.
While filling out the surveys, the McKenna Foundation staff worked with the nonprofits to make sure answers fit within certain parameters.
“Morgan spent a lot of time combing through the data to make sure we were really doing an apples to apples comparison,” Jewell said.
All responses were completed by March, and analysis began, Migl said.
“Morgan had to spend not a lot, but she spent time combing through the data to make sure it was sound,” Jewell said.
Combing through it was really interesting, Migl said.
“All the organizations that did fill it out, there’s a wide variety of organizations where there’s no paid staff, versus (ones) a fleet of (staff), and just the differences of the answers and their perception issues and the areas they make the biggest impact in,” Migl said.
By the middle of December, data was ready to be released, Migl said.
Through this process, the McKenna Foundation still discovered there are three major unmet needs in the New Braunfels/Comal County area — each of which corresponds heavily with the area’s growth.
The first of these is the need for improved or expanded facilities and space, Jewell noted.
“Now we know in 2019, where we are and as we grow with the community we can ask, ‘How is the nonprofit going to continue to grow, amass more resources to do what you do, to serve more people?’” Jewell said.
The next unmet need is for community awareness of needs and services.
“We also gave them chance to tell us what they needed, or what issues they face in the community and then explain some of their answers,” Migl said.
The final major unmet need is for additional support for services for clients, especially in the areas of housing, transportation and mental health services.
This study will likely be something the McKenna Foundation conducts every other year, Jewell said.
“We have our baseline now,” Jewell said.
