22nd District Court Judge Bruce Boyer presents a plaque honoring late court administrator Jeannie Villarreal for her tenures in county and district clerk’s offices from 2001 until her death of complications from COVID-19 on Jan. 3. Accepting were two of Villarreal’s children, Amanda Medrano Sanchez and Bryan Medrano. WILL WRIGHT | Herald-Zeitung
Comal County Commissioners and district court officials honored late court administrator Jeannie Villarreal for two decades of county service on Thursday.
22nd District Court Judge Bruce Boyer presented plaque a honoring Villarreal’s tenures in county and district clerk’s offices from 2001 until her death of complications from COVID-19 on Jan. 3. Accepting were two of Villarreal’s children, Amanda Medrano Sanchez and Bryan Medrano.
