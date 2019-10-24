Two North Texas men suspected of leading authorities on a high-speed chase through the city were arraigned Tuesday on charges stemming from Monday’s incident, police said.
Frederic Williams, 21, of Fort Worth, and Orku Obunna Ojukwu, 20, of Dallas, were each charged with two counts of manufacture and/or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty groups 3 and 4, between 28 and 200 grams; unlawful possession of a firearm and evading arrest or detention. All are second-degree, third-degree or state jail felonies.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said officers attempted a traffic stop on a blue Chevrolet passenger car detected speeding on southbound Interstate 35 near Farm-to-Market Road 306 around 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Ferguson said the vehicle led police on a high-speed chase up and down the interstate’s main lanes and frontage roads until it crashed into a Ford F-150 pickup truck near the Pilot Truck Stop location at Loop 337 at Rueckle Road.
New Braunfels fire and EMS crews treated the driver of the pickup, a 58-year-old man from San Antonio, at the scene for minor non-life threatening injuries, Ferguson said.
Williams and Ojukwu fled the vehicle on foot and were apprehended near the Pilot. Both were both taken to CHRISTUS Santa Rosa-New Braunfels Hospital and treated for minor injuries before being transported to Comal County Jail. Ferguson said a search of the vehicle turned up the weapon, a bottle of pills believed to be Xanax, and a bottle of liquid codeine.
Williams remained jailed Wednesday under bonds totaling $26,000. Ojukwu, wanted on a Collin County bond forfeiture warrant, was also charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Another charge, causing an accident involving injury, was dropped for lack of probable cause, according to jail records. Ojukwu remained jailed under bonds totaling $78,500.
