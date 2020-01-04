New Braunfels’ two New Year’s babies skipped New Year’s Day and were both welcomed into the world at Resolute Health Hospital on Thursday night.
Although the mother of the first New Braunfels baby born in the new decade declined to be interviewed, the family of the second baby was ecstatic to share the birth of little Maverick Gilbert Molina. Molina was welcomed into the world at 10:52 p.m. following a 15-hour labor and a C-section delivery.
All 7 pounds and 14 ounces of Maverick were bundled up as his mom, Paige Molina, recovered in her private hospital suite Friday, with her husband, Gilbert Molina, by her side donning a Pittsburgh Steelers hat, and their 2-year-old daughter, Isabella, climbing over the knees of her grandparents.
“We’re feeling good, we are surprised to be one of the first babies of the New Year with Maverick having been born on the second (of January),” Paige said, smiling at the hours-old newborn in her arms. “But when he was late I said, he’s either too scared or too stubborn to come today.”
Paige was induced at 6 a.m. Thursday morning after passing her due date of Dec. 31.
“We knew it was a possibility,” she said about Maverick being a New Year’s baby.
Climbing off the small sofa under a bright window, Isabella stepped onto a shelf to better peer at her new brother, swaddled in a blue hospital blanket.
“I’m so excited, this is my brother,” Isabella said delightedly, gesturing at the baby.
Paige’s birthday will be celebrated Sunday, and she said she looks forward to sharing a life of birthday celebrations with her son.
“We can celebrate it together,” Paige said.
When asked about Maverick’s adorable and unique name, Paige half laughed and said her son’s name was chosen by his father.
“Of course it was partially for Top Gun, but also Maverick is just a cool name,” Gilbert said.
Paige said the family feels two kids is good for now, and she is ready for the exciting adjustment of taking two children home for the first time.
“We won’t be leaving I think until tomorrow, but we know it will be an adjustment,” she said.
“We are very blessed,” her husband added.
James Rickard, Paige’s father, said he is very happy to have his first grandson and his second grandchild.
“It’s just the two of them,” Rickard said.
Paula Molina, Gilbert’s mother, added jokingly she is ready to spoil both grandchildren — the only two on their side of the family, as well.
Gilbert, 36, and Paige, 30, met while working at Walgreens together.
As a graduate of New Braunfels High School and as a lifelong resident of New Braunfels, Gilbert said he looks forward to raising his kids to be Unicorns.
Gilbert, who works for the New Braunfels Police Department in evidence, said his family is so happy to have their son. Paige, an employee of AmeriTex, said she will be on maternity leave for eight to 10 weeks.
