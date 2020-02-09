With only a week left to file for the May 2 elections, only six candidates have declared for seven spots on the New Braunfels City Council and as trustees on New Braunfels and Comal independent school district boards.
NBISD District 2 trustee Michael Calta filed for reelection on Tuesday, the lone filing last week and the most recent before the official filing period ends on Friday. Matthew Sargent, NBISD District 4 incumbent, has not yet filed for reelection.
Calta, a 51-year-old real estate broker, won his first term in 2017.
“During my first term, I am especially pleased with the amazing achievement of our students, our heightened safety and protection measures and the continued modernization of our schools,” he said.
Calta also cited improved communications with stakeholders, enhanced district accountability, implementation of district’s commitment to “Every Student, Every Day” and lowering property tax rates.
“During a second term, I will work for the continued academic excellence of our students, a defensive armed presence on every campus, the full implementation of our core values, the protection and historical preservation of the NBISD Education Center; a second high school that increases the opportunities for all of our students, and much more,” he said.
“Thank you for your confidence and vote three years ago. Together, we are three years stronger.”
New Braunfels city candidates include Rusty Brockman for mayor and Jason Hurta and James Blakey in council districts 5 and 6, respectively. City voters will also select 18 propositions to update the city charter. Jason York (District 3) and Russ Garner (District 4) have filed in Comal ISD, where voters will also decide a $397.7 million bond proposal.
School board candidates must be registered voters, reside in the district they are filing for, and have resided within the school district for at least six months.
Qualified applicants for city council must be registered voters, have resided in their respective districts at least six months prior to filing and have resided in New Braunfels at least 12 months prior to the May 2 election date, and in no way be currently indebted to the city.
Candidates must file before 5 p.m. Friday. City council candidates can file at the city secretary’s office in city hall, 550 Landa Street, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
NBISD trustee candidates can file at the NBISD Administration Building, 1000 N. Walnut Avenue, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Comal ISD trustee candidates can file at the Comal ISD Support Services Building, 1404 Interstate 35 North, from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
April 3 is the voter registration deadline for the May 2 elections. Early voting begins April 20 and ends April 28.
