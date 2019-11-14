The cold weather came through just in time for Gruene’s 4th annual Sip-N-Shop event Tuesday evening, putting shoppers in good holiday spirits as they browsed the historic district’s shops with cups of wine, beer or Gluehwein in hand.
The Sip-N-Shop: Holidays in Gruene event kicks off the holiday shopping season in Gruene, and is a great way for locals and visitors alike to check out the village’s goods, said Kristen King, marketing representative for Gruene Hall.
“This event is our annual kickoff for the Holidays in Gruene Historic District,” King said. “People can stroll through Gruene Historic District enjoying complimentary beverages and special offers at the many participating shops.”
With 17 businesses participating, there was no shortage of sips for visitors who were able to grab a drink and some “Kringle Cash” at each stop.
“Kringle Cash is just the best thing ever,” King said. “One word: Coupons. Loads and loads of coupons to use at shops around Gruene Historic District.”
King said the Sip-N-Shop event is the perfect time for folks to start using their Kringle Cash and get a head start on Christmas shopping.
“They are usable through Dec. 22,” said Megan Ambrose, manager of Cotton Eyed Joe’s.
The event is great for local businesses to show off their goods, and to bring everyone out, Ambrose said.
“It gets locals and tourists all hanging out together, and it’s just a great meeting spot for people,” Ambrose said. “We get to hear lots of good stories from folks, like that group over there is from Kentucky and we chatted with them for 20 minutes about it.”
For shopper Rose Fagan, the event has become an annual tradition for her and a friend who lives in San Marcos.
“I live just outside of San Antonio, so it’s a great meetup point for us in the middle and we just love how festive it feels,” Fagan said. “We love getting to meet the managers and everyone in the stores.”
Shopper Pam Wheeler said it was her first time attending the event, but she loved the idea of it when she heard about it on Facebook.
“I wanted to come up for the holidays and just thought it was a great way to get into the spirit of Christmas,” Wheeler said.
Matt Lafleur, manager at The Grapevine, said the event is a fun way to showcase their products right before the holidays.
“It’s a good kickoff to the holiday season and lets people come out and see what we’ve got,” Lafleur said. “It’s also a good way to let people know Cowboy Kringle will be here starting this weekend.”
King said she loves that the event is the official green light for Christmas in Gruene.
“Many of our retailers have decorated for Christmas and offer festive beverages and snacks for customers to enjoy while they shop,” King said. “Holiday merchandise is just arriving and sales are starting to pop up as a precursor of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.”
Gruene will have its official town lighting on Dec. 7, complete with Cowboy Kringle’s ride in, live music and food.
For more information about Gruene’s holiday events, visit www.gruenetexas.com/holidays.php.
