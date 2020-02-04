Over the past decade, New Braunfels Independent School District schools have benefited from the district’s Education Foundation’s annual Taste of the Town, where proceeds have supported NBISD teachers and classrooms.
“The NBISD Education Foundation is honored to be able to host an event that encompasses community involvement and support while raising money to benefit the students and faculty of NBISD,” Reagan Parks, the foundation’s executive director said of this year’s Taste, which begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center, 375 S. Castell Ave.
“We are so excited this year to celebrate with everyone our 10-year anniversary of Taste of the Town, and raising money to support the teachers and students of NBISD.”
The the foundation, founded in 1999, annually provides funding for programs supporting NBISD teachers and classrooms. Since 2001, the foundation has provided more than $600,000 in grants and supplemental funding to programs supporting district teachers and students.
In 2019, 16 grants totaling more than $45,000 were awarded to district campuses. Programs receiving the foundation grants last year included Playful Learning at Lone Star Early Childhood Center; Intergenerational STEM at Voss Farms Elementary School; Choral Risers at New Braunfels High School; Oak Run Middle School’s English/Learning Arts SMARTies; and Reflex Math Wizards at Veramendi Elementary School.
“All proceeds benefit the teachers and students of NBISD in the form of grants, programs and activities to facilitate achievement and skill development, to recognize and encourage staff excellence and to provide a vital link between the community and the classroom,” Parks said.
Parks said a few of this year’s sponsors include Hill Country Tech Guys, H-E-B, HMT Engineering & Surveying, Hunter Industries, Ltd., Martin Marietta, McKenna Foundation, McCreary, Veselka, Bragg & Allen P.C. Attorneys at Law and Veramendi.
Entertainment this year is provided by the NBHS Jazz Band, NBHS Drumline, and NBHS Choir.
Taste attendees can enjoy with free food and drink samples from participating venues, participate in raffles and silent auction, and enjoy musical selections from New Braunfels High School’s Jazz Band. More than 650 attended last year’s event, which featured 40 area establishments and raised more than $75,000.
“Because of the popularity and success of the event, we have moved it from a Tuesday evening to a Thursday evening to better accommodate our sponsors, participants and attendees,” Parks said.
Individual tickets, $75 in advance, can be purchased online at nbtasteofthetown.com and nbtaste2020.eventbrite.com, or in person during weekday business hours at the new NBISD Administration Center, 1000 N. Walnut Ave. Individual tickets will be $85 on event night. For complete details on the 10th annual Taste of the Town, visit www.nbtasteofthetown.com.
