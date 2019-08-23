Born in a small town outside of New Orleans, Mayor Pro Tem Wayne Peters didn’t always plan on going into local politics.
Growing up in Louisiana, Peters was a Boy Scout of America, and says overall he had a pretty generic childhood.
“I just did normal kid stuff, was a normal kid,” Peters said.
Peters attended the University of Southwest Louisiana — today University of Louisiana at Lafayette — where he met his wife Toni. The couple has been married 51 years and has two children and three grandchildren.
“We started dating in college and just never stopped,” Peters said. “We had a class together. Our children and grandchildren now live in Houston.”
After receiving a bachelor degree in business administration, Peters went to work for Shell Chemicals, where he worked for 35 years and worked his way up.
During his tenure, he served first in helping with business strategy, before moving into managerial responsibilities and eventually into the role of vice president of ethylene oxide/glycols.
He retired in 2002, and he and his wife retired full time to New Braunfels.
“(In 1987) my wife saw a house on the river that had a ‘For Sale’ sign and said we should just look around,” Peters said. “I was thinking, ‘I’m not going to buy a house today,’ but we went in and she and the kids loved it. So I thought, ‘Okay I’ll just make an offer that the guy will turn down.’ Well he didn’t turn it down, and suddenly we had this house.”
Peters is an active member in his church, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, with Toni and him also serving as members of the Braunfels Trust Foundation.
He’s served on many city committees, including on the Roadway Master plan Committee and several river activities committees.
“I was elected to city council for District 5 in May of 2014,” Peters said. “And then re-elected again in 2017, alongside the mayor and Leah (Garcia).”
Peters said he feels honored to have been selected as mayor pro tem by his fellow council members in May of 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
“My primary goals when running for the District 5 council seat were to help the city manage the unprecedented growth it was and is experiencing, and to help the city meet the ongoing challenges of the future.”
These include improving the infrastructure of the San Antonio Street Bridge, ensuring fiscal responsibility, maintaining meaningful communication with the community, preserving historical heritage and more, Peters said.
“One of the items I’m most proud of working on is to secure the San Antonio Street Bridge project with (the Texas Department of Transportation),” Peters said.
As a leader for a global business, Peters said he learned to interact with many different cultures across the world.
“Managing a diverse group of employees in different countries provided me with insights that I though would be helpful to serve the community and help plan for and develop policies to deal with the amazing growth that we have seen over the past five years,” Peters said.
Peters said he just wants to give back to his community and has enjoyed being on the council.
“I’m thankful to the people of New Braunfels for electing me to serve them,” Peters said.
