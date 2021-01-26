Comal Independent School District trustees will meet to approve recommended attendance zones for the district’s newest high school and discuss other agenda items during their monthly regular meeting on Thursday.
Pieper High School, located at 810 Kinder Parkway in San Antonio, will open in August to relieve attendance at Smithson Valley High School. Its proposed boundaries will mirror those of elementary schools feeding into Pieper Ranch Middle School, which sends its first graduates to the new facility this fall.
