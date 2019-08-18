New Braunfelsers and Comal County residents, make sure that home address is up-to-date, or the federal government will have to do it.
With 2020 only four months away, it’s almost time for the latest Census count, and bureau representatives are making sure everything is set to count New Braunfels and Comal County’s residents by doing active canvassing from now until October.
Canvassing is the first major field operation of the 2020 Census and involves bureau staff going through neighborhoods to confirm addresses, according to bureau information.
Having started last Sunday, Canvassing will go from now until mid-October.
“To accomplish this, the Census Bureau has hired people from your community to visit neighborhoods to confirm the location of houses, apartments, shelters, and other places where people could live or stay,” a Census Bureau video states.
The purpose of address canvassing is to ensure the Census Bureau address list is accurate and complete for the 2020 Census, information said.
“This will help the Census Bureau achieve the goal of counting everyone once, only once and in the right place,” the video said.
The canvassing acts as a “reconnaissance mission,” said Michael Meek, Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce CEO and president, and chair of New Braunfels complete count committee.
“It’s preparatory to get a feel for the growth and the new neighborhoods so they can do some better planning,” Meek said.
The canvassing will help the Bureau make sure to get an accurate count, which is very important Meek said.
“(We want to) make sure everyone understands the importance of getting New Braunfels and Comal County the most accurate count possible, otherwise we’re leaving money on the table,” Meek said.
An accurate count helps ensure fair representation at all levels of government, Meek said, as a well as directly impacts the federal funding local governments will receive over the next decade.
Canvassing will assure everyone receives the letters they are sent about how to access the Census digitally, or how to do it through mail if they prefer, Meek said.
“It’s 10 easy questions people will be able to do on the phone or a desktop for the first time ever, so it’ll be quick and easy,” Meek said. “I hope a lot of people take advantage of the digital access they will have to it this time.”
The complete count committee is working with the Census Bureau to make sure the “hard to reach” areas of New Braunfels are all addressed and counted properly, Meek said.
“We have a meeting next week, where we will talk about how to reach those areas and we’ll be looking for a lot of help,” Meek said. “We hope we can reach out into those areas and make sure everyone understands the importance (of the Census).”
Census canvassers will always have an official government badge with photo ID, an official bag and an official laptop with the 2020 Census logo, Bureau information said.
“Canvassers will attempt to knock on every door in the neighborhood they are canvassing,” a Census Bureau video stated.
For questions regarding Census Bureau operations and the employees performing the canvassing, contact the regional Census center at http://2020census.gov/contact-us/rcc and select “Dallas Regional Census Center.”
