Assistant Fire Chief Mike Wehman examines the compartments holding rescue equipment on the side of the new fire truck at New Braunfels Fire Station No. 6 on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
New Braunfels Fire Department Engineer Larry Evans takes out rescue equipment from a compartment inside the new fire truck at Fire Station No. 6 on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
New Braunfels Fire Department Engineer Larry Evans climbs down from the new truck after raising the ladder outside Fire Station No. 6 on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
New Braunfels Fire Department Engineer Larry Evans prepares to raise the ladder on the new fire truck at Fire Station No. 6 on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
New Braunfels Fire Department Engineer Larry Evans exists the new fire truck after parking outside Fire Station No. 6 on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
Assistant Fire Chief Mike Wehman examines the compartments holding rescue equipment on the side of the new fire truck at New Braunfels Fire Station No. 6 on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
New Braunfels Fire Department Engineer Larry Evans takes out rescue equipment from a compartment inside the new fire truck at Fire Station No. 6 on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.