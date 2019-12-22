Only a few Christmas shopping days remain – not just for paying consumers, but also those seeking to steal their last-minute holiday gifts.
It’s the bad guys’ last chances to pilfer holiday purchases from cars parked in at malls and retail outlets and packages delivered to homes. Strong-arm robberies, such as the one this week in Minnesota where a purse thief dragged a woman through a mall parking lot, are also common.
“When you’re out shopping, be vigilant of your surroundings,” Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds said. “Don’t leave your packages out in the car where they’re visible and keep your hands free.
“Be on the lookout for anything suspicious, and call law enforcement.”
The New Braunfels Police Department reminds residents and visitors on the importance of staying vigilant against becoming a victim of a vehicle burglary. NBPD’s Lock, Take and Hide program is a year-round effort to get folks to always lock vehicles, and take valuables with them when leaving the vehicle – or at least hide them from plain sight.
“These simple steps drastically deter most burglars and significantly reduce the likelihood of you becoming a victim,” said David Ferguson, NBPD communications coordinator. “This is especially true during the holiday shopping season when valuable items are more likely to be left in vehicles.”
Ferguson said thieves are also lurking in neighborhoods.
“They will literally walk through the neighborhood pulling on door handles to see which vehicles have been left unlocked,” he said.
These days, there are also porch pirates who roam through neighborhoods, seeking to steal packages delivered to absent homeowners.
“A lot of people are going to have more and more packages delivered – through Amazon, UPS and FedEx and the post office – as we get toward Christmas,” Reynolds said. “If you’re not going to be home, if at all possible send them to a neighbor or somewhere you trust.
“We’re working on an idea that in the future our office could serve as a depot for packages so people won’t have packages left on their doorstep. If people see an opportunity to take them, they will.”
Residents can report suspicious activity, especially in busy parking lots, local shopping centers and hotels by calling 9-1-1, or non-emergency numbers for NBPD, at 830-221-4100, or CCSO, at 830-620-3400.
