In just a matter of weeks, a healthy New Braunfels teen has found her life turned upside-down after being diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of leukemia.
Sierra Delgado, 14, is a freshman at the New Braunfels High School Ninth Grade Center. A competitive cheerleader, Sierra and her mother, Karma, believed shoulder pain Sierra was experiencing was the result of a sports injury — only later to discover the teen has acute T-cell lymphoblastic leukemia.
“Acute means all over body and it grows fast,” Karma said. “T-cell is rare, only about 15% of kids (who have lymphoblastic leukemia) get it.”
This Sunday, Delgado’s elite cheer team, the Stars Vipers, will be holding a large fundraiser to help Delgado’s family afford her treatments. The event will include a silent auction, bake sale, Christmas market of local vendors, spaghetti plates and more.
“The fundraiser is going to be amazing,” Karma said. “We have the high school doing ornament making, and the mascots will be there — and middle school is doing pictures with Santa and doing face painting, as well.”
The fundraiser will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 22, and will be held at 17975 I-35 Building C in Schertz, TX 78154.
After speaking with doctors, Karma said they discovered Sierra’s cancer was less than 30 days old — yet a large mass had formed already pressing on her lungs, heart and throat.
“It’s been crazy,” Karma said. “She’s a competitive cheerleader, on the top level
— the highest you can go — the elite team, a worlds team where she’s participated in competitions against teams from other countries. One minute she’s on the top of her game and then this.”
Sierra began complaining to her mother of shoulder pain just about a month ago, but after it experiencing a popping sensation during practice one day she’d felt it had gotten better.
“We went to a competition and she did a double down, and when she landed she lost her breath,” Karma said. “I knew something was wrong because she was coughing the rest of the routine, gasping for air.”
After asking her daughter if she felt okay, Sierra said she’d just gotten the wind knocked out of her but felt okay.
On Thanksgiving break, she began experiencing the shoulder pain again, however, so Karma decided to take her daughter to a doctor.
“I was thinking it was maybe a fracture or a break,” Karma said. “On Thanksgiving Day, she was barely able to come down the stairs and she was crying — I said, ‘Okay, we need to get to a doctor now.’”
After going into an urgent clinic and receiving an x-ray, Sierra knew something was wrong, Karma said.
“She told me, ‘Mom there’s something on my x-ray, a big white spot,” Karma said. “A nurse came in and told us the X-Ray was abnormal and we needed to be transported to the ER immediately.”
Karma said her mind was racing a million directions, already thinking the worst but praying it wasn’t what she thought.
“They wouldn’t even let her walk, they had to wheelchair her out of the clinic,” Karma said.
When they got to the ER, Sierra’s resting heart rate was 154 beats per minute — a rate normal for someone running or exercising, but not for someone sitting quietly.
“We went into the room while they were doing a CAT scan, and I saw a mass,” she said. “It was so big, bigger than my hand on her chest, and I started crying but I had to walk my tears off because I didn’t want her to see it.”
Karma said she called her mother and Sierra’s sisters, telling them something is wrong.
“I said, ‘I’ve seen it and I’m scared,’” Sierra said. “The doctor came in and said, ‘She has a large mass, and it’s pushing on her heart, lungs and throat.’ I just started crying. I just laid on top of her and wailed, and she later posted, ‘You know things aren’t great when your mom lays on you and is crying.’ So I knew I needed to stop, I needed be strong for her.”
A biopsy showed the type of cancer she had — but doctors were amazed Sierra already had a mass, and said although it was hurting, it may have saved her life.
(They) did a bone marrow test and they found that her bone was 50% cancer, which is honestly good because we caught it so early,” Karma said. “Most kids are so sick, they catch this kind of cancer so late, the survival rate is lower — so we caught it before it ate through her bone and pushed through to the bloodstream.”
For some reason, Sierra had a mass grow early, which is not normal that early on, Karma said.
“For some reason it took one cell and it got stuck and that cell grew and grew and the tumor was killing her but saved her life ,as well,” she added.
Every Friday, Sierra receives chemo — the teen has lost 9 pounds in just two weeks and she is receiving treatment from the Children’s Hospital in San Antonio.
“Honestly, she’s a great kid,” Karma said. “Her cheer team and her school and everyone’s been so supportive.”
Karma said she hopes to see folks from the New Braunfels community out at the fundraiser Sunday.
“We’ve been here since I was 14,” Karma said. “For 30 years — this is home, we have roots here.”
For more information about Sierra or the event, visit www.facebook. com/events/520296855231725/ or search for #SierraStrong on social media.
