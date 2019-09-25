Having friends in low places was definitely an asset when it came to snagging a spot inside Gruene Hall on Monday night when superstar Garth Brooks played the iconic dance hall. It was his third stop on his Dive Bar tour that when finished will see him performing at seven small venues in America. His first stop was at Joe’s Bar in Chicago on July 15 where he played 17 songs to a packed house. When he played his new single, Dive Bar, it was broadcast on Jimmy Kimmel’s TV show. His second stop came a month later on Aug. 15 at Buck Owens Crystal Palace in Bakersfield. He once proposed to his wife Trisha Yearwood on this stage, a fact he mentioned during his 14 song set.
The idea behind this tour of small venues came soon after Garth released the single, which features a duet with fellow Okie Blake Shelton. It was about a month ago that it was announced the Gruene Hall show would be his third stop. His previous two shows weren’t given this much advance notice and fans wondered if he had something special in store for our town. Those plans were revealed when the two trucks rolled in with the massive jumbotron screens on board. Shortly after lunch, portable bars were set up all around Gruene and fans began filing in with lawn chairs and coolers in tow. New Braunfels can throw a party within a moment’s notice.
The hall was cleared at 4:30 p.m. so the band could do a quick soundcheck without Garth. Rumors ran rampant about his arrival time and several false sightings brought spontaneous cheers from the now 1,000 plus crowd gathered in front of the hall. Tickets to get inside were given out on radio stations across America. Contest winners came from as far away as the east coast.
Nicole Ganem and best friend Jen Powell may have traveled the farthest, coming from Pownal, a small town north of Portland, Maine. Ganem won two tickets from WPOR 101.9 in Portland.
“I’m part of a morning text club,” she explained. “So I replied to a text and a few weeks later I found out I won. At first they were sending us to the Bakersfield show but due to travel issues, they promised us tickets for the third Dive Bar show, but they didn’t know where it would be yet.”
Once Gruene Hall was selected, Ganem and Powell were on their way to Texas. The contest paid all expenses including airfare, hotel rooms and free vouchers for Lyft rides.
The doors opened at 5:30 p.m. and fans were surprisingly well behaved as they ran rushed in to snag their spot in front of the stage. Garth’s private jet landed at the local airport and he was promptly driven to the hall. After a quick meet and greet with local VIP’s, he was led to the famous Willie door behind the Gruene Hall stage. The entrance got its name when Willie Nelson played the flood benefit in 1998. They cut the chicken wire backstage so he could climb in rather than walk through the crowd. Garth did a nice Facebook post as he was riding over to the hall and at one point lowered his window so he could wave to the fans lining the street.
He took the stage about 8:15 p.m. and opened the show with “All Day Long,” a rocking anthem said to be on his next album, titled Fun. After the opening number, the rest of the songs followed in quick order. They played “Rodeo,” “Two of a Kind,” “Two Pina Coladas,” “The River,” “Dive Bar,” “Ain’t Going Down,” “Unanswered Prayers,” “Amarillo By Morning,” “That Summer,” “Much Too Young,” “Calling Baton Rouge,” “Thunder Rolls,” “Beaches of Cheyenne,” “Friends in Low Places” and “The Dance.” His pre-show set list had 13 songs but he added “Amarillo,” “Much Too Young” and “Beaches of Cheyenne” as spontaneous choices, for a 90-minute set. After the show ended Garth was whisked away to the airport and another fantastic night in New Braunfels was over.
This event was a massive undertaking by the staff at Gruene Hall, Garth’s crew, the New Braunfels Police Department, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, New Braunfels Fire Department and many other first responders. Estimates of the number of fans watching the show on the big screens outside ranged from 7,000 to 15,000.
