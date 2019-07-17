CANYON LAKE — Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies released photos of a man who displayed a gun during Saturday night’s holdup of a Canyon Lake pizza establishment.
“The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred on July 14 at approximately 7 p.m. at Wicked Good Pizza, located at 110 Tamarack Drive in Canyon Lake,” said a post on CCSO’s Facebook page.
Jennifer Smith, the department’s communications coordinator, confirmed the post. The suspect is a white male with blonde hair in his late 20s or early 30s, standing 5 feet, 7 or 8 inches tall.
The suspect was wearing an orange bandana around his face, black cap, black sunglasses, a sleeveless (cutoff) purple T-shirt, blue jean pants and white shoes. Pictures taken from video cameras at the site indicate he carried a black handgun and fled on a green bicycle.
No further information was available on Tuesday and the investigation continues. Those with information are asked to call the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.
