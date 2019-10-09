A first-time event will give New Braunfelsers the chance to sit down and dine on local cuisine in the middle of San Antonito Street, surrounded by downtown’s rustic atmosphere.
The inaugural Supper on San Antonio Street will close the popular downtown road between Castell and Hill for about 200 folks to sit down and dine on a four-course meal put together by 12 local businesses.
Proceeds from the event, organized by the Downtown Association, will go toward helping continue the beautification of downtown and wayfinding signage.
“The event was the brainchild of Becky Wiggins, owner of McAdoo’s (and La Cosecha),” said Heidi Aleman, one of the events organizers. “She proposed the idea about four, five years ago.”
The “supper under the stars” will have live music from The Dirty River Dixie Band, dancing and family style dishes.
“The city has been very helpful and supportive of the event,” said Susie Russell, manager of Huisache and event organizer. “Seekatz is giving some staging space, the Brauntex is helping with parking and Schlitterbahn is providing the tables.”
Tables will seat eight as the food is served family style. The meal will include a cheese and meat plate, a salad, a veggie, meat and starch plate and dessert.
Participating downtown businesses include: Cravings, Gourmage of Texas, 2Tarts Bakery, Muck & Fuss, 188 South, Huisache Grill, Myron’s Prime Steakhouse, McAdoo’s Seafood Company, Scoop Street, Water2Wine, Faust Hotel & Brewpup, Faust Brewing Co. and The Downtowner Bar & Kitchen.
“It’ll be a really fun casual event, where we’ll have table cloths and mason jars full of flowers, and everyone in the community can come together,” Russell said.
Aleman said she hopes the event will really highlight and showcase the downtown businesses and help remind people of the amazing downtown offerings.
“We brought the idea back up about four, five months ago, and meeting with downtown businesses and the city to coordinate for the event,” Aleman said.
Meetings between the business owners have been very encouraging and it’s awesome to see everyone coming together to benefit downtown, Aleman said.
“Tables are on sale and it’s first come first served,” Aleman said. “Purchase your table early because we’re expecting to sell out quickly.”
A sponsored table of eight costs $1,000 and will include recognition during the event as well as two parking spots at The Brauntex. A non-sponsored table of eight goes for $700, and a split table of four for $350.
Folks interested in purchasing a table can contact Aleman at Heidi@corridortitleco.com.
“We look forward to this event becoming a new annual tradition for New Braunfels and the Downtown Association,” Aleman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.