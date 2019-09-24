Death may not be something a child can comprehend — especially at a young age like 3.
For those older children who do, they need a way to cope with and express their grief, especially if they lost someone close to them.
In October, Hope Hospice will host Camp Havenheart Youth, a weekend grief camp for children and teens ages 7 to 18 at John Knox Ranch in Fischer.
The camp will include activities like canoeing, hiking, archery, creating art and group counseling.
The cost to attend is free. Catherine Cuasay, bereavement program manager at Hope Hospice, said they worked hard to get grants and donations in order to fund the Children’s Grief Program.
Before a parent can sign their child up, they must go through an interview process.
“It’s so that we can see that there’s someone who is appropriate — who can sit still in a group, who can be respectful of other people and their property, and their artwork and their feelings,” Cuasay said. “So there are certain behavioral basics that they need to be able to meet to do that.”
If the child is not feeling particularly safe or is acting out, they might need to stay with one-on-one counseling until they get the support they need to be able to be away with groups of children.
Since everything is done in groups by age and they are moving from place to place and activity to activity, one-on-one counseling will not be available at the camp.
“They’ll do activities that are more recreational, like the canoing, and then we will have activities where we ask them to maybe break down and share memories about the person they lost or to talk about the different feelings they’ve experienced,” said Nicole Uhlenbrock, children’s grief counselor at Hope Hospice.
All of that is done in the group environment where they will participate in sharing circles.
“So those therapeutic groups are really designed to help them reduce their isolation, so they don’t feel like they’re the only one in school whose dad died or the only one in church who has to talk about three family members who died this year,” Cuasay said. “They realize that they’re not alone in their grief, and that other people are coping and figuring out what to do regardless of the cause of death.”
It also shows the camper that they all miss things about the person who passed, that certain things about their life are different now, and some things are still the same.
“We’re teaching them to hang onto what hasn’t changed, and to move forward in ways that feel healthy, and that help the family remember and communicate about the great things they remember, too,” Cuasay said. “And not just the sadness of the moment of losing them or burying them or cremating them or not having them at the table anymore to play with them after school.”
Campers also decorate a boat with a message to or about their loved one, a way for them to say whatever they want to.
“We would encourage them to express whatever they felt like they needed to express,” Uhlenbrock said. “Like talking out loud to that person and what they miss, and some of them will have anger, and we really encourage them to express any feelings and normalize that all those feelings are a part of grief and it’s all okay.”
The camp requires the child or teen to stay the whole weekend. For a parent or caregiver to shorten their stay would interfere with their process.
“You’re really robbing them of the entire experience, just letting them have the first day and then leaving,” Cuasay said. “That also produces a loss for everyone who just bonded with your kid and thought, ‘What a really amazing person.’ You’re making them have to say more goodbyes, and then they don’t get the benefit of the tail end of watching everyone go through the transformation with them. It’s like you put them in the river, took them back out but you didn’t let them get to the other side.”
Camp Havenheart does have kids and teens return, but they give priority to those who have yet to attend.
It is also a first-come, first-serve basis.
However, Cuasay said if a child is unable to attend the camp, there are still resources and counseling available to them and the family.
If a child needs one-on-one therapy, Hope Hospice does have a play therapy room. There is also a Family Night, another way the family can immerse themselves into the service provided.
“If that’s too scary or not feasible for a family to do because they are very tied to their worship schedule or the importance of family being together some other important ceremony that they can’t miss, we totally understand all of that,” Cuasay said. “But we have a broad range of services available if there is a grief concern for their child. We also have some groups in some of the schools, so we hope that they wouldn’t say, ‘Oh they can’t make this camp, we can’t get any help,’ because there’s lots of help.”
The deadline to apply for Camp Havenheart Youth is Sept. 27. The camp is nondenominational, and the child or teen must have lost a person close to them, not an animal.
For more information on the camp or services, or to apply, visit hopehospice.net/grief-support/.
