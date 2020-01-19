Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. always championed the creation of a national voting bloc that included all citizens of all races and religions. It comes as no coincidence that hundreds of elections scheduled throughout the county are scheduled Monday, the federal holiday bearing King’s name.
Comal County voters can attend two events after attending New Braunfels’ MLK Day March at 10 a.m. – the League of Women Voters’ redistricting seminar in Canyon Lake and a gathering of state and local Republican primary candidates in New Braunfels. Both will begin at 6 p.m.
The League of Women Voters of the Comal Area (LWV-CA) will talk current and potential changes for federal and state redistricting laws at Tye Preston Memorial Library, 16311 South Access Road in Canyon Lake.
Stephanie Swanson, LWV state redistricting chair, and JC Dufresne, Common Cause-Texas chair, will review the current process used to determine the state’s voting districts and possible improvements during the non-partisan event.
Comal County Republican Party and New Braunfels Republican Women are co-hosting the gathering for county and state March 3 primary candidates at Freiheit’s Village Venue, 2032 Central Plaza in New Braunfels.
All Republican candidates on the Comal County primary ballot will likely attend. U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and District 21 U.S. Rep. Chip Roy were invited and could be represented by office staffers.
On Feb. 1, Comal County Democrats will host a forum featuring District 21 U.S. House primary candidates Jennie Lou Leeder and Wendy Davis. The event is set for 2-3 p.m. at the Canyon Lake Villages clubhouse, 1191 Skyline Drive in Canyon Lake.
