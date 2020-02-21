The New Braunfels Indepedent School District on Tuesday announced the filing of a candidate for District 4 trustee.
John E. Tucker, 64, filed for the seat held by incumbent Matthew Sargent just before the 5 p.m. filing deadline on Feb. 14. Tucker, a registered Texas architect, has been employed in Comal ISD’s facilities department since 2015.
“I watched the filings as reported in the Herald-Zeitung, and I was concerned to see the District 4 position for school board with no candidates,” said Tucker, who said he’s resided in the district since purchasing a home there in June 2016. “Single-member districts are workable only if residents file; so I did.”
Rebecca Villarreal, NBISD communications director, said Tucker’s filing wasn’t known to her office when the Herald-Zeitung inquired around 7 p.m. on Friday. She said the filing met the 5 p.m. deadline, but it took until after the holiday weekend to verify details in Tucker’s ballot application, which the district released just before noon on Tuesday.
In the next few weeks, city and Comal ISD officials will move to cancel May 2 elections for unopposed board and council seats.
The filing period ended with Rusty Brockman unopposed as New Braunfels’ next mayor, and District 5 and District 6 city council candidates, respectively Jason Hurta and James Blakey, also unopposed. Unopposed in Comal ISD is Jason York, the current board president and District 3 incumbent, and Russ Garner, who will succeed Denise Kern as District 4 trustee.
City voters will decide 18 proposed amendments for the city charter, and Comal ISD residents the same on a $397.7 million bond measure. NBISD will now stage trustees elections for District 2, with newcomer Nancy York facing incumbent Michael Calta, and District 4, where Sargent ran unopposed to win his first term in 2017.
“I also have been somewhat dismayed in the large number of unopposed races at the local level, not just here, but across Central Texas,” Tucker said. “Voters deserve a choice; not a canceled election.”
April 2 is the last day to register to vote for the May 2 city charter, NBISD trustees and Comal ISD bond elections. Early voting begins April 20 and ends April 28.
