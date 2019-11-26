He is a four-star admiral, went viral with the speech “Make your Bed,” is an award-winning author, and will be the featured speaker of the New Braunfels Public Library Foundation fundraiser — Admiral William H. McRaven is coming to New Braunfels.
The author of the #1 New York Times bestselling book “Make Your Bed, Little Things that will Change Your Life … and Maybe the World,” will present his new book “Sea Stories, My Life in Special Operations,” at an evening reception on Thursday, Jan. 16 at the McKenna Event Center.
“We think it’s a gift we have him available,” said Betsy Payson, President of the New Braunfels Public Library Foundation. “We want to thank former councilman Ron Reaves for helping us connect with him and organize this amazing evening.”
While talking about McCraven’s new book, Reaves revealed to Payson he had known William “Bill” McRaven when he was young.
“We were very excited when Ron said he thought he’d be able to talk to Bill about participating, and when we found out he’d agreed,” Payson said.
McRaven’s new book begins in the 1960s at an American Officer’s Club in France, where Allied officers and their wives are gathered to tell stories about World War II — the place McRaven learned the value of a good story.
“Sea Stories” looks back on McRaven’s life from his childhood days sneaking into high security military sites to a day job hunting terrorists and rescuing hostages.
McRaven was involved in some of the most well-known missions in recent history, including the capture of Suddam Hussein, the recue of Captain Richard Phillips and the raid to kill Osama bin Laden.
He spent 37 years as a Navy SEAL, and commanded at every level.
As a four-star admiral, his final assignment was as commander of all U.S. Special Operations Forces.
After retiring from the Navy, he served as chancellor of the University of Texas System from 2015 to 2018 and now lives in Austin with his wife Georgeann.
Tickets for “An evening with Admiral McRaven” are $45 per person. A VIP reception beforehand with a photo op and a chance to meet the admiral is $125. Wine and hors d’oevres will be served and each person will receive a copy of his book and priority seating at the program. Books with signed bookplates will also be available for purchase.
The event is sponsored by CEMEX and Rougeux and Associates.
Funds raised from the event will go toward the purchase of an outreach van for the library, Payson said, as well as to providing mobile programs and the transfer of materials between the RIOmobile, Westside and the main library.
Tickets can be purchased at eveningwithwilliammcraven.eventbrite.com or through the New Braunfels Library Foundation’s Facebook page.
For more information about the New Braunfels Public Library Foundation, visit nbtexas.org/508/NBPL-Foundation or http://www.nbplf.org.
