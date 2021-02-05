The South Texas blood supply is critically low at a time when hospitals’ need for blood has grown 30% in the last few days, according to officials from South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, leaving patients across the area dangerously vulnerable.

On Monday and Tuesday, the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center distributed more than 1,081 units of blood to local hospitals while only receiving 480 donations on those two days.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.