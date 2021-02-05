Kathryn Chapman donates plasma at the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. "I had COVID back in January, so I wanted to be able to help other people who are sick," Chapman said. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Cynthia Gates prepares to donate blood at the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. "I try to donate whenever I can," Gates said. "With the shortage going on, I wanted to do whatever I can to help. I just want to help others." MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Dan Bumbernick donates blood at the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton
Kathryn Chapman donates plasma at the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. "I had COVID back in January, so I wanted to be able to help other people who are sick," Chapman said. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton
Cynthia Gates prepares to donate blood at the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. "I try to donate whenever I can," Gates said. "With the shortage going on, I wanted to do whatever I can to help. I just want to help others." MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
The South Texas blood supply is critically low at a time when hospitals’ need for blood has grown 30% in the last few days, according to officials from South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, leaving patients across the area dangerously vulnerable.
On Monday and Tuesday, the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center distributed more than 1,081 units of blood to local hospitals while only receiving 480 donations on those two days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.