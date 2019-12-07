When Unity of New Braunfels Rev. Gary Canier received the call to become an ordained minister, he was enjoying a bowl of breakfast granola in his home in Hawaii.
A theater degree holder with a masters in spirituality and 10 years of directing experience in New York City, Canier and his husband, Owen, had been living in Hawaii for close to 20 years at the time.
“I remember when I told my husband he laughed — he said, ‘But I’m terrible at making cookies,’ because that’s how he saw the pastor’s spouse,” Canier said smiling. “When I got the call I’d been serving as a wedding minister with my office being the beach at sunset everyday.”
When he wasn’t swimming with his ocean best friend — a sea turtle Canier dubbed Abby Seamore — Canier was taking care of his husband Owen who was temporarily disabled for eight years after a car accident.
Canier remembers feeling the call deep in his gut, from a loud inner voice.
“And then everything lined up,” Canier remembers. “I got an email from my best friend from undergrad the same day saying he was coming to Maui and asking if we’d be able to come see him.”
After saying he’d be glad to visit, Canier reached out to another couple he was good friends with, stating he wanted to start the process of becoming a minister at Maui’s Unity church.
“I was hoping to just stay on their couch, but they said, ‘This is actually perfect, we’re going to Europe for three months — here’s the keys if you can watch our place,” Canier said. “Guess how far their place was from the church? Half a block.”
After serving as an assistant pastor and associate director for several Unity churches in Hawaii, Canier discovered a pastor was needed for Unity of New Braunfels while at a Unity conference in Kansas City, Mo.
“I’d been applying for jobs — this was in 2018 — and I got a call on that Tuesday I’d been offered a full time position as an art consultant, which was going to be $60K a year plus commission,” Canier said. “And Owen and I were so excited — but then O remember at the convention, I was listening to Rev. David Alt and Bishop Carlson Pearson and they had a message that there is not time to waste in aligning with our divine purpose.”
This message hit Canier at his core and made him realize it was time to become a directing minister. It was shortly after this when Canier learned about New Braunfels.
“I’d been to Texas before, Owen and I had visited some friends who live in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Tyler area,” Canier said. “And we asked them, would you want to move to New Braunfels? And they said, ‘Actually we’d just been thinking about doing just that.’”
It was another call that only received further confirmation when Canier went to interview with the church’s officials in the summer of 2018.
“They were saying to me, ‘You are the exact person we’ve been praying for,’” Canier recalls. “I was humbled and felt it all falling into place.”
Canier and his husband immediately went back to Hawaii where they had just weeks to pack up and move their things, which were first shipped to California — Canier’s birth state — to head to Texas.
“We were so excited, and everyone here in town has been so welcoming ever since,” Canier said. “I say New Braunfels has a secret — it carries the Maui spirit without even realizing it.”
New Braunfels is a very inclusive city that has been nothing but welcoming, something Canier attributes to its German heritage.
“Germans we’re very progressive — they were a hard working people that had been escaping from a heavily oppressive government, so they were very opposed to oppression,” Canier said.
As the leader of a congregation of about 120 members, Canier said his favorite part of leading a Unity Church is how open minded and hearted his members are.
“My one year anniversary is coming up on Nov. 18,” he said. “We’ve been a church here for 21 years.”
Unity falls under Christian beliefs, but has a dogma of four principles, Canier said.
“God is all; I am — as in I am one with God; Think it — I create my world with my belief; Pray it — I affirm the truth daily; and Do it; I take action,” Canier said.
For more information on Unity of New Braunfels visit https://unitynewbraunfels.org.
