Christmas is making a comeback, and locals can help play Santa.
During its Christmas in July campaign, the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area is collecting supplies to give to the dogs and cats in its kennels
From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, the HSNBA is asking the community to bring donations of any kind — monetary, toys, food and treats — to its office at 3353 Morningside Drive.
Sarah Hammond, executive director for the HSNBA, said the extra stuff pets receive, such as toys and treats, isn’t really included in the HSNBA’s budget.
“The more we get from the public, the better off the animals are,” she said.
Donations are especially needed now, because the HSNBA is at full capacity with 100 cats and 40 dogs. Another 125 cats are in foster care.
To help reduce the number of pets in its care, the HSNBA is offering reduced adoption fees on both dogs and cats. Until the end of the month, cat adoptions are $15 and dog adoptions are half-off.
When people adopt a cat or a dog, their new pet will be already vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped.
Treats play an important role in helping pets get adopted, and Hammond said the HSNBA is in need of them. Because most dogs — and many cats — are food-motivated, treats can be used for training that makes them more attractive to potential adopters.
“If we can teach them to sit down and be quiet when somebody walks up to their cage, they’re a lot more likely to get adopted quickly,” Hammond said.
Toys are also needed. The HSNBA’s new volunteer coordinator, Tara Cojocaru, uses the toys for enrichment, rotating them out and to keep the dogs interested in playing with them.
“So, they don’t have the same toy the whole time they are here, and it gives them something to do every day,” Hammond said. “The more toys and treats donated, we’ll have them on hand to keep those things going.”
The first five people to bring in a donation will get a free spin on a prize wheel featuring adoption coupons, free microchips and gift cards.
For more information on donation, volunteering, fostering, or adopting, visit www.hsnba.org/.
