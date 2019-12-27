A 43-year-old New Braunfels man was arrested in late November and is facing three charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.
The charges stem from a Nov. 10 wreck where authorities say Dave Michael Estes’ car plowed head-on into another vehicle on Farm-to-Market Road 306, killing all three inside.
Texas Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred around 7 p.m. in the 8200 block of FM 306, between Purgatory Road and River Chase Drive, northwest of New Braunfels.
Estes, driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, was traveling eastbound on FM 306 when it crashed into a westbound 2018 Ford Escape, killing Melissa Leigh Edwards, 41, of Spring Branch; her son, Brendan Edwards, 11, and a relative, Walton Cleburne Parker, 93, of Rockport.
First responders from Canyon Lake Fire and EMS and Comal County Sheriff’s Office worked the fiery accident scene for hours. Estes, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, was transported to Ascension Seton Hays Medical Center in Kyle; Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jennifer Saunders pronounced the victims dead at the scene; a dog traveling with Estes also died in the accident.
The Comal Independent School District confirmed Brendan Edwards was a sixth-grade student at Mountain Valley Middle School.
“Please join us as we extend our deepest and heartfelt sympathy to the Edwards family as they mourn their loss,” MVMS Principal Dustin Davisson said in an email to parents. “We encourage you to be especially sensitive and prepared to offer support to your child during this time.
The school made grief counselors available to students who were dealing with the loss of a friend.
“We are doing everything that we can to help your child and our staff through this tragic experience,” Davisson said.
Some of the students were wearing baseball jerseys, tie-dye or pink shirts in memory of him, the school district said.
Intoxication manslaughter is a second-degree felony punishable by between 2 and 20 years in prison and a fine up $10,000.
