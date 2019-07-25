Wurstfest has long been known for offering the finest in Bavarian and Alpine style music and entertainment. The 2019 festival will not disappoint!
The festival is so well known for its entertainment, organizers of other festivals throughout the country often come to “shop” for their events. Many of the performing groups — Jimmy Sturr, Alex Meixner, Die Schlauberger and Squeezebox were introduced to Texas for the first time from the stage at Wurstfest. As a result, performers throughout the country see Wurstfest as an opportunity to introduce themselves to a very lively market and express an interest in performing at Wurstfest.
Entertainment Committee Chairman Cesar Castilleja and Vice Chairmen Steve Minus, Jason Hurta, David Doss and Douglas Miller have the daunting task of trying to decide which bands will take the stages during the 10-day event in November. Wurstfest has a total of five stages and offers entertainment on each of these stages for more than 75 hours during the 10 days. In addition, the Kinderhalle hosts entertainers whose shows appeal to children on certain days.
This year more than 40 groups will perform during the 10 days and include two bands from Germany. This will be the third year for Die Bayrischen Hiatamadln from the Munich area to perform at the festival and the Original Munchholzhauser Blaskapelle performed in 2016 and 2018.
Local favorites include All Mixed Up, Cloverleaf Orchestra, the Comal Community Band, Edelweiss Kinderchor, German Folk Dancers of New Braunfels, the Joe Rogers Big Band, Kinder Tanzer, NB Gemischter Chor Harmonie, NB Village Brass Band, Oompahs, Rennie & the Happy Travelers, Seven Dutchmen Orchestra, Terry Cavanagh & Alpine Express and Zuhause Junge Opa Band.
S-Bahn from Vancouver, British Columbia will return this year along with Alex Meixner, Alpen Musikanten and Chardon Polka from Palm City, Florida; Die Schlauberger from Middle Village, New York, and Jimmy Sturr from Florida, New York; the Royal Klobasneks from Cincinnati, Ohio; Kerry Christensen from Provo, Utah; and Squeezebox with Mollie B and Ted Lange from Ridgeville Corners, Ohio.
New to the festival is the Johnny Koenig Band from Allison Park, Pennsylvania. Johnny first picked up an accordion at the age of 5 and began performing professionally at the age of 15. Johnny released his first professional recording titled “The New Kid In Town” in 2007. The record was placed on the GRAMMY ballot in four different categories. His second album “Party Like A Polkastar” was released in 2014 and made the preliminary 2015 GRAMMY ballot. His equally popular third album “Blood, Sweat & Polkas” was released in 2016.
Texas groups performing at Wurstfest include Alpine Village Band, Auf Geht’s, Chris Rybak Band, Das Ist Lustig, Ennis Czech Boys, Eurofest, Jodie Mikula, Mark Halata & Texavia, Shiner Hobo Band, Texas Legacy Czech Band, Texas Sound Check Band, Tuba Meisters and Walburg Boys.
A complete schedule of entertainment showing dates and locations for each performer will be available at www.wurstfest.com within the next few weeks to allow folks to plan their visit to Wurstfest to coincide with their favorite groups. Wurstfest takes place November 1-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.