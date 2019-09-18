Fans of acclaimed late chef Anthony Bourdain will soon have a chance to see and maybe even own a little piece of his legacy when a collection of his property comes to New Braunfels next month.
Lark Mason Associates will present “Property From the Collection of Anthony Bourdain,” starting Oct. 9 and running through Oct. 30. The items will be part of a unique auction that will open for online bidding at www.igavelauctions.com during the same time period.
Showcasing more than 200 items Anthony Bourdain personally acquired during his life, the exhibit and auction will include artwork, books, home and decorative furnishings, knives, wristwatches, apparel and more.
“We are extremely delighted to join forces with the Bourdain family and the Culinary Institute of America to sponsor this auction of uniquely personal items from the Anthony Bourdain estate,” said Lark Mason, head of marketing and operations for Lark Mason Associates. “He was a larger-than-life personality with so many interests other than food and this sale reflects his multidimensional persona.”
A portion of the proceeds raised from the auction will benefit the Anthony Bourdain Legacy Scholarship at his alma mater The Culinary Institute of America. Remaining proceeds will go to the estate of Anthony Bourdain.
“We are deeply honored that the Bourdain family has chosen to further Anthony’s curiosity and passion for learning through this generous donation that will support CIA students in their journeys,” said Tim Ryan, CIA president. “The ability to travel and experience other cuisines and cultures first-hand is a priceless gift that will ensure that his legacy lives on in the future leaders of the food world.”
Chef Bourdain graduated from the CIA in the class of 1978 and in 2017 received an honorary Doctor of Human Letters in Culinary Arts, presented by Ryan, who acknowledged Bourdain’s importance as “possibly the most recognizable food personality on the planet.”
Bourdain died by suicide while filming a food series in Paris in June of 2018.
Estimates for items are being kept low so everyone who loved “Tony” will have an opportunity to purchase something from this sale, while knowing the proceeds go to a good cause, Mason said.
Some of the highlighted items are: a custom Bob Kramer steel and meteorite chef’s knife, estimated at $4,000 to $6,000; a chrome duck press from the Paris episode of The Layover estimated at $200 to $300; a Peter Lovig Nielsen teak flip-top desk from 20th century Denmark estimated at $800 to $1,200; and a Vietnamese blue-and-white ceramic tall bottle form vase with a cover estimated at $250 to $450.
Exhibitions of select items will run concurrently in New Braunfels at Lark Mason Associates Gallery, 210 West Mill Street; in New York City at 227 East 120th Street; as well as at Everard and Company in Savannah, Ga., at 2436 Waters Avenue. All
the items can be viewed at iGavelauctions.com.
With locations in New Braunfels, Texas, and New York City, Lark Mason Associates, an auction house specializing in Asian, ethnographic, and ancient works of art, was founded by Lark Mason after he spent many years working as an expert at Sotheby’s New York.
Hours at the New Braunfels location are Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Further details will be available at iGavelauctions.com.
