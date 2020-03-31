No injures of residents or firefighters were reported after a Sunday afternoon structure fire, according to the New Braunfels Fire Department.
Matthew Bushnell, the department’s assistant chief and fire marshal, said firefighters were called to a residential duplex in the 1500 block of Eichen Road around 3:50 p.m. Sunday.
Firefighters arrived on the scene to find smoke coming from the home.
“They went inside for an interior attack and found fire in the attic space above,” Bushnell said. “It basically spread through the attic space and then the interior of the residence suffered smoke and water damage.”
Three people lived in the two units.
“We put them in touch with the Red Cross and they were working their options,” Bushnell said.
The department did not release names of the residents.
According to Bushnell, 35 firefighters on 11 vehicles responded to the scene to douse the fire. Bushnell said the structure suffered about $100,000 in damages.
“It’s not livable right now,” Bushnell said. “There’s heavy damage to the roof and attic area."
Firefighters stayed at the scene for about an hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.