Work on a potential 2020 bond continued Tuesday when Comal Forward committee members spoke with Comal Independent School District trustees during the board’s meeting.
Throughout the last month, the Comal Forward committee has held meetings centered on the potential bond.
“We had three members of the committee present and talk about what the committee has done over the last four weeks,” said Steve Stanford, Comal ISD communications director. “The board of trustees gave some feedback on things they’d like them to talk about at next meeting, so it’s just getting to the point of honing down what could be on a potential bond.”
The board meeting included a FIRST public hearing — the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas. According to the Texas Education Agency, FIRST is the state’s school financial accountability rating system, which aims to ensure Texas public schools are held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices and that they improve those practices. The system is designed to encourage Texas public schools to better manage their financial resources to provide the maximum allocation possible for direct instructional purposes.
“Comal ISD got the highest possible score,” Stanford said.
Trustees also heard about the district and campus improvement plans, were given an update on the district’s bilingual education program and heard a report on a collaborative team cycle at Pieper Ranch Middle School.
The board considered and approved more portable buildings and school busses as well as a TASB policy update, and student code of conduct post legislative amendments.
Trustees also:
• Received reports and updates on active/planned procurement.
• Discussed and approved agenda items of consent agenda items that include additional T-TESS appraisers, the monthly tax report and a donation from Indian Springs Elementary PTSA.
• Discussed and approved budget amendments.
For more, visit www.comalisd.org.
