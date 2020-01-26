There’s a lot to be celebrated in 101 years.
Celebrating more than a century of bringing together New Braunfels business community, the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce will have its 101st annual banquet this Friday.
The purpose of the banquet is to honor businesses and individuals who have won awards throughout the previous year and to announce the “Besserung Award Recipient” — better known as the Citizen of the Year.
Taking place Friday, Jan. 31 at the Civic/Convention Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the banquet will include a social hour, dinner at 7 p.m. and a program starting at 7:30 p.m.
The highlight of the evening apart from the Besserung Award will be the debuting of the city’s 175th anniversary video, said Chamber President and CEO Michael Meek.
“This event has been sold out for months, and we couldn’t be more excited,” Meek said. “This is the largest gathering of the business community in one room each year and affords many great networking opportunities.”
The video will take the place of a speaker this year, following a tradition set last year when the chamber celebrated its centennial with an anniversary video as well.
“The video is the entertainment and definitely won’t disappoint!” Meek said. “There may also be a surprise at the end.”
The evening will include the passing of the gavel from one chamber board chair to another, the announcement of new blue coats, and several other award presentations.
The social hour from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. is being sponsored by The Grapevine and Gruene Hall, and will allow attendees to enjoy cocktails while meeting with fellow businessmen and women in New Braunfels.
This year’s chamber banquet will be Meek’s final one as president and CEO of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, and helps the chamber kick off 2020.
Between the selection of a new president and CEO for the chamber, and the city celebrating its 175th anniversary since its founding, this year is very unique, Meek said.
“This is shaping up to be a unique and celebratory year for the community and chamber in many ways,” Meek said.
Later this year, a committee headed by Lila Marek of Rougeux and Associates will help select a new CEO and President of the Chamber — a role that’s only been filled by two people over the past 60 years.
For more information about the Chamber’s 101st banquet, visit https://www.chamberinnewbraunfels.com/events/chamber-banquet/.
