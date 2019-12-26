The third annual Rising Stars Gala is set for Friday, Jan. 17, and will celebrate a new class of 20 young trailblazers under the age of 40 working hard in New Braunfels.
Tickets are now on sale for the black-tie event, which will take place at The Milestone, 1723 Herbelin Road, and will kick off with a social hour at 6 p.m.
The event will be held in the grand ballroom and will feature a VIP section for honored rising stars.
“This will have it’s own bar setup located on the patio of the ballroom,” said Matt Smith, 2019 president of the Jaycees.
Dinner will start at 7 p.m. followed by a program. Tickets are $100 per seat or $1,000 to sponsor a table, ensuring all persons in a party are sitting at the same table.
The event, which was started in 2016 with its first class of Rising Stars in 2017, is in its third year, Smith said.
“We’re excited to continue to build on this tradition of honoring our up and coming leaders,” Smith said. “We’re also excited to announce this year’s Distinguished Young
Leader.”
The program will include a keynote address from the 2018 Distinguished Young Leader, Allison Humphries.
After winning the award last year, Humphries told the Herald-Zeitung she was feeling completely shocked and was completely humbled by receiving the honor.
“I can still walk around town, now that this town is triple the size of when I was growing up, and I can see somebody new and make a connection and have that ability to make people feel like a part of this town,” she said following the 2018 ceremony.
Smith said each recipient would be more thoroughly highlighted this year.
“The community is thriving and growing at a rapid pace thanks in part to many younger newcomers to the area,” Smith said. “This event is designed to promote and encourage those outstanding individuals who have made an impact in this community whether they are new to the community or have been longstanding citizens.”
This year’s winners of the 2020 Rising Stars of New Braunfels Award are:
• David Brawner, 39, New Braunfels ISD
• Stephen Brockman, 39, Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce
• Justin Castillo, 31, NB Hoop Masters
• Erica Clarke, 24, Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce
• John Coker, 27, USAA
• Sarah Doeppenschmidt, 37, True North Counseling
• Francesca Edwards-Hays, 39, Christus Santa Rosa New Braunfels Emergency Department
• Matt Gandrud, 29, State Farm Insurance
• Michelle Haag, 38, Reliance Residential Realty
• Lindsay Haas, 36, Hoffmann Financial Services
• Heather Harrison, 39, Hope Hospice
• Graham Hauptman, 39, GVEC
• Ryan Kelso, 30, NBU
• Emily Lane, 32, ASA Properties
• Heather Orsak, 29, The Perfect Day
• Tiffany Quiring, 33, River City Advocacy & Counseling Center
• Alex Sieczkowski, 27, Valeo Chiropractic
• Rylan (Ky) Slone, 28, GVEC
• Kathryn Walters, 35, New Braunfels Presbyterian Church
• Christopher Werk, 36, Faust Brewing Company
For more information about the event or to buy tickets, visit NBrisingstars.com.
