New Braunfels Independent School District trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the NBISD Administration Center Board Room, 1000 North Walnut Avenue in New Braunfels.
Trustees will receive reports and possibly take action on targeted improvement plans and assessments for various schools; the district’s 2019-20 demographic build-out study; an update on 2018 bond projects; and a services overview from Communities in Schools of South Central Texas.
After recognizing outstanding district students and staff members, trustees will also discuss and consider approving:
• Contracts and contract extensions for administrators and professional support staffers.
• An order calling for a May 2 trustees election in Districts 2 and 4; agreements with the city of New Braunfels and Comal County to host and manage the election.
• 2019-20 general fund budget amendments.
• Proposed changes to Lamar and Veramendi elementary school attendance zones.
• Upcoming monthly board meetings, tentatively set to begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 10 and Monday, April 13.
For more, visit the district website at www.nbisd.org.
