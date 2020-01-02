A man found sleeping inside of a running vehicle received an unexpected wake-up call from New Braunfels police early Sunday evening.
New Braunfels Police Department Capt. Mike Rutherford said police were called to the 1200 block of the Interstate 35 north frontage road around 5:11 p.m. on Sunday.
“We had a report of a man who was asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle parked behind Peter Piper Pizza, near the Home Depot,” Rutherford said. “The man was found asleep behind the wheel of the vehicle, which was in ‘drive’ and had his foot on the brake.”
Rutherford said NBPD officers went to the driver’s side and passenger side windows and rousted the man awake.
“After the driver shut the car down, the officer on the passenger side observed a baggie in the driver’s side door pocket that looked to have a white substance in it,” Rutherford said. “The officers asked for consent to search the vehicle, which the driver denied, so they got a K-9 to perform an open-air sniff that alerted (positive) to the vehicle.”
Rutherford said a manual search of the car turned up nearly 20 grams of methamphetamine.
“The meth weighed around 20 grams, an amount that will likely go down because of the packaging,” Rutherford said. “He had four IDs that didn’t belong to him; one of them that was altered to look like a Texas ID but was not. Officers also recovered a laptop that had been reported stolen.”
Matthew Paul Woody, 37, of San Antonio, was arrested and taken to Comal County Jail. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams, a first-degree felony punishable by between 5 and 99 years in prison.
Woody was also charged with fraudulent use or possession of fewer than five identifying information items; possession of a false or altered driver’s license, and theft of property valued at between $100 and $750. He remained jailed Tuesday under bonds totaling $26,000.
